Authorities investigating death of 53-year-old Arkansas man as homicide
This article was published today at 10:37 a.m.
Authorities in northeast Arkansas say they are investigating a homicide that happened Wednesday night.
Officers responded around 9 p.m. to a residence in the 2800 block of Summit Cove in Jonesboro in reference to calls of shots fired.
Inside the home, police found the body of 53-year-old Roderic Corbin, according to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department.
The agency said there were no known suspects as of Thursday morning. An investigation is ongoing.
