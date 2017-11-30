Authorities investigating death of 53-year-old Arkansas man as homicide

Authorities in northeast Arkansas say they are investigating a homicide that happened Wednesday night.

Officers responded around 9 p.m. to a residence in the 2800 block of Summit Cove in Jonesboro in reference to calls of shots fired.

Inside the home, police found the body of 53-year-old Roderic Corbin, according to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department.

The agency said there were no known suspects as of Thursday morning. An investigation is ongoing.