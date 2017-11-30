Home / Latest News /
Authorities seek Arkansas teen who never returned home after going to school
This article was published today at 3:54 p.m.
Authorities are looking for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing from the Pine Bluff area since about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Ashlee Maxey was in school that day but has not been seen since, according to a news release from the Pine Bluff Police Department.
Maxey was last seen wearing khaki pants and a gray pullover, the release said.
She stands about 5 feet and 7 inches tall and weighs around 110 pounds, according to police.
