Thursday, November 30, 2017, 4:20 p.m.

Authorities seek Arkansas teen who never returned home after going to school

By Rachel Herzog

This article was published today at 3:54 p.m.

ashlee-maxey-15-has-been-missing-from-the-pine-bluff-area-since-tuesday

PHOTO BY PINE BLUFF POLICE DEPARTMENT

Ashlee Maxey, 15, has been missing from the Pine Bluff area since Tuesday.


Authorities are looking for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing from the Pine Bluff area since about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Ashlee Maxey was in school that day but has not been seen since, according to a news release from the Pine Bluff Police Department.

Maxey was last seen wearing khaki pants and a gray pullover, the release said.

She stands about 5 feet and 7 inches tall and weighs around 110 pounds, according to police.

