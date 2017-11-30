Ex-Arkansas judge asks U.S. Supreme Court to reconsider decision on bribery appeal

Former Faulkner County Circuit Judge Michael Maggio on Thursday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to reconsider a decision refusing to hear his bribery appeal.

The imprisoned Maggio is pinning his hopes on another case involving a former Longwood, Fla., police chief who is also asking the high court to hear his appeal of a federal bribery conviction.

If the court agrees to hear that case, it should also take up Maggio’s review or at least hold off on a decision on Maggio’s petition until the other case is resolved, Maggio’s attorney argued. But if the other case’s petition is denied, then Maggio’s petition for rehearing would essentially be moot, the attorney added.

