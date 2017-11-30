Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, November 30, 2017, 4:53 a.m.

Ex-Flippin chief facing theft count

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 3:05 a.m.

A former Flippin police chief was arrested on a theft-of-property charge Monday, according to an online inmate roster.

Records show that Roland Dustin Smith, 38, was booked into the Marion County jail about 10:40 a.m. and released on a $5,000 bond less than 10 minutes later.

A spokesman for the Flippin Police Department confirmed Tuesday that the former chief had been arrested and said he had been fired before his arrest. A call to the city attorney's office requesting the affidavit detailing Smith's arrest went unanswered Tuesday evening.

In 2016, Smith stepped down as police chief but continued to work for the department after the city paid $20,000 to settle a lawsuit from a man who claimed he had been falsely arrested and that his home had been unlawfully searched, according to The Associated Press.

Smith is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 13.

Metro on 11/30/2017

Print Headline: Ex-Flippin chief facing theft count

