Home / Latest News /
Hand grenade found in donation to Goodwill store
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:42 a.m.
Use the form below to sign up for any or all of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's free newsletters:
PLACENTIA, Calif. — Authorities say someone left a hand grenade inside a box of donations that was dropped off by a woman at a Goodwill store in Southern California.
The Los Angeles Times reported that an unidentified woman dropped off the box Wednesday at the store in the city of Placentia near Los Angeles.
The Placentia Police Department said store workers discovered the grenade as they sifted through donations.
Officers evacuated neighboring businesses, and a bomb squad was sent to safely retrieve the grenade.
The nonprofit Goodwill Industries International Inc. has more than 3,200 retail thrift stores.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Hand grenade found in donation to Goodwill store
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.