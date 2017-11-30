Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, November 30, 2017, 12:50 p.m.

Hand grenade found in donation to Goodwill store

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:42 a.m.


PLACENTIA, Calif. — Authorities say someone left a hand grenade inside a box of donations that was dropped off by a woman at a Goodwill store in Southern California.

The Los Angeles Times reported that an unidentified woman dropped off the box Wednesday at the store in the city of Placentia near Los Angeles.

The Placentia Police Department said store workers discovered the grenade as they sifted through donations.

Officers evacuated neighboring businesses, and a bomb squad was sent to safely retrieve the grenade.

The nonprofit Goodwill Industries International Inc. has more than 3,200 retail thrift stores.

