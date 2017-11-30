WALLY HALL: Hey Gus! Hope this letter finds you well

Dear Gus,

Hey, old buddy, how you doing? Know you are pumped up about Saturday's SEC Championship Game. Congrats on a great season.

Remember last year when you called and asked that a retiring high school football official be mentioned in this space? You said he was one of the best refs you had ever seen anywhere.

Well, that was done pretty quickly, so here's a little favor to ask. You know, a scratching each other's back sort of thing.

Please come home and coach the fighting Arkansas Razorbacks. Please. Pretty please. With millions of dollars on top.

Don't think of it as a step down, but more of a chance to come home.

Most of Arkansas wants you. Gus, there are definitely more Hog-calling fans who want you than those down there who get Tigers and War Eagles confused.

Yes, you are standing on the doorstep of college football greatness. Win Saturday and you are headed to the College Football Playoff with a team that most likely will return 18 starters, which will make you the preseason favorite next year to win it.

It helps to have 38 on your two-deep chart returning, and you already have the No. 10 recruiting class in the country. And of those on your two-deep chart, 14 are from Florida and nine are from Georgia.

It might be a little more difficult to get those four- and five-star players from Florida and Georgia here, but you should be able to get more from Texas. Based off what you have done in your first five seasons -- going 45-20 overall, 25-15 in the SEC and having a shot at a second national championship -- you deserve more than a reserved booth at the Waffle House.

You might get your own Waffle House on Dickson Street.

Even the most Nick Saban-blinded Alabama fan will show you some respect if you win Saturday.

How long after back-to-back national championships until Auburn fans start to chip away about the fact that football is not your No. 1 priority, that you put God and family before pigskins?

We heard you say "I don't get into rumors" after beating Alabama, but that wasn't a commitment about staying or leaving.

We've chosen denial regarding your other statement after the victory: "That's who we recruit against. That's big, and it's not just big now, it's big in the future. You can see kind of where we're at now. We're starting to get depth, and we're starting to have quality depth and talent, and we've got a real chance for a long time."

Spend a little time thinking about growing up in Fort Smith and playing football at Henderson State University. Don't waste your time thinking about that one year as the offensive coordinator at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Remember those great times with the Rev. Ronnie Floyd at Cross Church. And the softball team you played on, The Mules, that was made up of guys from your staffs at Springdale High School and Shiloh Christian High School and others from your Bible study. Also remember that yours truly came to one of your Sunday morning prayer groups at the ballpark.

We know it was just a rumor that your wife Kristi bought a house in Northwest Arkansas, but she could. Or you could build your dream home and settle in for a long winter's night.

Look Gus, the UA is in turmoil and it needs you. It won't be unanimous, but it'll be much better odds than it will ever be down on The Plains. Hopefully.

Everyone in Arkansas is going to be watching Saturday's game, privately hoping you lose, but wear something Razorback red to give fans hope.

Your friend,

Wally

CC: Jimmy Sexton

