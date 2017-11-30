Mike Anderson press conference notes

— Follow along as Mike Anderson and selected players review the Phil Knight Invitational and preview the Houston game.

Mike Anderson

— Press conference begins at 2:30 p.m.

Jaylen Barford and Trey Thompson

— TT: The athletic department is going through a tough time, but the basketball team is trying to be a positive.

— JB: They're cool with the women's team and try to support them when they can.

— TT: Likes being on the road. It helps set up for the NCAA Tournament.

— JB: Being on the road this much early is good prep.

— JB: Houston has some good players, played them last year.

— TT: In a good place right now. Still have a lot of work to do. It's early in the season. The UNC game went bad and they're not where they want to be, but they'll keep working.

— JB: If they keep working, it'll be a good season.

— TT: Was tiring to play so many games early.

— JB: Pace is about exerting themselves.

— TT: Jaylen and Daryl are older and know how to play this way more.

— JB: Sometimes I just go off instincts. Teammates get him open. He and Trey play horse a lot and he'll take some horse to the games.