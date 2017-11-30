Home /
Mike Anderson press conference notes
By Jimmy Carter
This article was published today at 2:13 p.m.
FAYETTEVILLE — Follow along as Mike Anderson and selected players review the Phil Knight Invitational and preview the Houston game.
Mike Anderson
— Press conference begins at 2:30 p.m.
Jaylen Barford and Trey Thompson
— TT: The athletic department is going through a tough time, but the basketball team is trying to be a positive.
— JB: They're cool with the women's team and try to support them when they can.
— TT: Likes being on the road. It helps set up for the NCAA Tournament.
— JB: Being on the road this much early is good prep.
— JB: Houston has some good players, played them last year.
— TT: In a good place right now. Still have a lot of work to do. It's early in the season. The UNC game went bad and they're not where they want to be, but they'll keep working.
— JB: If they keep working, it'll be a good season.
— TT: Was tiring to play so many games early.
— JB: Pace is about exerting themselves.
— TT: Jaylen and Daryl are older and know how to play this way more.
— JB: Sometimes I just go off instincts. Teammates get him open. He and Trey play horse a lot and he'll take some horse to the games.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Mike Anderson press conference notes
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.