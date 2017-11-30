NBC fires host, cites sexual misconduct

NEW YORK -- Today show host Matt Lauer was fired for what NBC on Wednesday called "inappropriate sexual behavior" with a colleague and was promptly confronted with a published report accusing him of crude and habitual misconduct with other women around the office.

Also Wednesday, former Prairie Home Companion host Garrison Keillor was cut loose by Minnesota Public Radio over an allegation of "inappropriate behavior." Keillor, 75, said he inadvertently put his hand on a woman's bare back in an attempt to console her.

Lauer has long been one of the best-known and highest-paid figures in the TV news industry. His fall startled many of the roughly 4 million viewers who start their day with the NBC News show.

Network news chief Andrew Lack said in a memo to the staff that NBC received a complaint about Lauer's behavior on Monday and determined it violated company standards. NBC said the misconduct started when Lauer and a network employee were at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued beyond that assignment.

Lack said it was the first complaint ever lodged against Lauer, but "we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident."

NBC News received two new complaints against Lauer on Wednesday, NBC Nightly News reported. The network didn't respond to a request for comment.

Hours after the firing, the trade publication Variety released a report following a two-month investigation by the publication that revealed allegations of misconduct against Lauer, citing dozens of interviews with current and former staff members who asked to remain anonymous.

Among other things, Variety reported allegations that Lauer once gave a colleague a sex toy with an explicit note about how he wanted to use it on her; that he exposed himself to another female co-worker; that he would question female producers about their sex lives; and that he would talk about which co-hosts he would like to sleep with.

Messages to Lauer and his agent were not immediately returned, and NBC would not say whether he denied or admitted to any wrongdoing. He is married with three children.

Lauer becomes the second morning host in a week to lose his job over sexual misconduct allegations. CBS fired Charlie Rose after several women who worked for him complained about his behavior.

Lauer, 59, has been a highly regarded television morning news host since first being paired with Katie Couric on Today in 1997.

For many years, Today was the unquestioned ratings leader, until it was eclipsed by ABC's Good Morning America following the 2012 firing of Lauer's co-host Ann Curry. The show had stabilized in recent years with Lauer's pairing with Savannah Guthrie.

Lauer's "Where in the world is Matt Lauer?" segments were popular for years, and he was used by NBC for other events. He had been scheduled to host the network's coverage of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony Wednesday evening.

He joins a lengthening list of media figures felled by sexual misconduct accusations this year. Besides Rose, they include Lauer's NBC News colleague Mark Halperin, Fox News prime-time host Bill O'Reilly and National Public Radio newsroom chief Michael Oreskes. The New York Times suspended White House correspondent Glenn Thrush last week.

As for Keillor, Minnesota Public Radio said it will end distribution of the radio program The Writer's Almanac, Keillor's daily reading of a poem and telling of literary events, and end rebroadcasts of old Prairie Home Companion episodes.

"I meant to pat her back after she told me about her unhappiness and her shirt was open and my hand went up it about six inches. She recoiled. I apologized. I sent her an email of apology later and she replied that she had forgiven me and not to think about it," Keillor said in an email to the Minneapolis Star Tribune. "We were friends. We continued to be friendly right up until her lawyer called."

At NBC, Lauer's former Today colleagues, Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, announced the firing on the show Wednesday morning shortly after being told themselves.

Guthrie appeared to fight back tears as she called Lauer her friend who is beloved by many at NBC, and said she was "heartbroken for my colleague who came forward to tell her story and any other women who have their own stories to tell."

"How do you reconcile your love for someone with the revelation that they have behaved badly? I don't know the answer to that," she said. "But I do know that this reckoning that so many organizations have been going through is important, it's long overdue, and it must result in workplaces where all women, all people, feel safe and respected."

Later in the show, NBC's Megyn Kelly, who has written about being sexually harassed by former boss Roger Ailes at Fox News Channel, noted the anguish on the faces of her colleagues but said, "What we don't see is the pain on the faces of those who found the courage to come forward, and it is still a terrifying thing to do."

Kelly fills the time slot where Billy Bush worked until a year ago, before he lost his job after being caught on an Access Hollywood tape in sexually graphic banter with Donald Trump.

On Twitter on Wednesday, the president said, "Wow, Matt Lauer was just fired from NBC for 'inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.' But when will the top executives at NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News."

In Congress, meanwhile, the House easily approved by voice vote a bipartisan measure requiring annual anti-harassment training for lawmakers and aides after a debate that rang with lawmakers' own accounts of such episodes.

Congress in recent weeks has had to address allegations of misconduct against some of its own. The accused include popular Democrats like Rep. John Conyers and Sen. Al Franken and far-right GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore of Alabama.

Rep. Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., said he was glad to see the legislation approved.

"I co-sponsored the bill. I think that's something, in light of everything that's going on, that's needed right now," Westerman said.

Arkansas Republican Reps. French Hill and Steve Womack also were co-sponsors.

With Conyers being pressed to resign from Congress by House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and others, Pelosi seemed to suggest it was time for the long-serving liberal and civil-rights hero to step down.

"No matter how great the legacy, it is not a license to harass and abuse," Pelosi, D-Calif., said without mentioning the 88-year-old Michigan Democrat's name.

Conyers' lawyer said Wednesday that the lawmaker is innocent and that he has no plans to resign.

Information for this article was contributed by David Bauder, Patrick Mairs, Frazier Moore, Corey Williams, Mike Householder and Alan Fram of The Associated Press and by Frank E. Lockwood of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

