Pair arrested in Little Rock discount store robbery in which worker threatened with screwdriver, records show

Police have arrested two people accused of taking bath scents and threatening to stab a Little Rock discount store employee with a screwdriver.

Lisa Everett, 52, and Paul Thomason Jr., 57, both of North Little Rock, each face charges of aggravated robbery and theft of property, according to arrest reports.

The robbery happened around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Family Dollar at 3901 S. University Ave.

A 47-year-old manager at the discount store told officers that he observed a male thief, later identified as Thomason, placing items inside his jacket and a white "bucket or basket."

As the worker tried to stop the pair, Everett appeared and brandished a screwdriver, police said, threatening him. She had reportedly told Thomason that he didn't have to give anything back.

The manager said Thomason was able to leave with about $30 worth of merchandise, including bath scents. The pair walked out and left in a silver Ford Taurus, according to authorities.

Reports state that the pair were arrested around 3:55 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 1600 block of Marrion Street in Little Rock.

Everett and Thomason remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Thursday afternoon, according to an online inmate roster.