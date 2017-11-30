Parents charged with murder in Arkansas infant's meth-poisoning death

BLYTHEVILLE — Police in northeast Arkansas say the parents of a 4-month-old child who died from methamphetamine poisoning have been charged with murder.

The Blytheville Police Department said 30-year-old Johnny Richard Sr. and 32-year-old Christina Richard were charged with second-degree murder Monday. The Richards are currently both on parole or probation. They're being held in lieu of $200,000 bonds.

Police said Johnny Ray Richard Jr. was taken to a hospital Aug. 20, and he was pronounced dead on arrival. An autopsy report released Monday confirmed the child died from meth toxicity.

Lt. John Frazier said the meth likely entered the child's systems 24 hours before he died.

The couple is scheduled to appear in Mississippi County Circuit Court on Dec. 29.