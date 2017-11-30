Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, November 30, 2017, 2:31 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Parents charged with murder in Arkansas infant's meth-poisoning death

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 1:04 p.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


BLYTHEVILLE — Police in northeast Arkansas say the parents of a 4-month-old child who died from methamphetamine poisoning have been charged with murder.

The Blytheville Police Department said 30-year-old Johnny Richard Sr. and 32-year-old Christina Richard were charged with second-degree murder Monday. The Richards are currently both on parole or probation. They're being held in lieu of $200,000 bonds.

Police said Johnny Ray Richard Jr. was taken to a hospital Aug. 20, and he was pronounced dead on arrival. An autopsy report released Monday confirmed the child died from meth toxicity.

Lt. John Frazier said the meth likely entered the child's systems 24 hours before he died.

The couple is scheduled to appear in Mississippi County Circuit Court on Dec. 29.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on: Parents charged with murder in Arkansas infant's meth-poisoning death

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

ketchupmustard says... November 30, 2017 at 1:27 p.m.

Makes me sick -- and guess what? He's on parole and she's on probation.

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online