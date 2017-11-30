Police identify 1 of 2 teens shot on same day in Little Rock

Police on Thursday identified a teenager shot in one of two shootings reported the day before in Arkansas’ capital city.

Kameon Parker, 19, of Little Rock was shot while walking around 5:30 p.m. the 3000 block of Arch Street, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Parker told police that he heard four or five loud booms while in a neighborhood north of Interstate Park and realized a short time later that he had been shot in his buttocks.

The victim said he was transported via private vehicle to UAMS Medical Center by two people he did not know. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Parker reportedly said he did not want to speak with detectives and added that he “just wanted to be done with this situation.”

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

Another shooting Thursday, which took place in the area of South Oak and West 26th streets around 5 p.m., left a 15-year-old boy with a wound in his upper torso. His injuries were also not considered life-threatening.

The shootings are not believed to be related, police spokesman Lt. Michael Ford previously said.