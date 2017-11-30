Robbed at gunpoint while trying to buy bundles of hair, man tells Little Rock police

A Little Rock man was robbed at gunpoint by someone he had met to purchase bundles of hair, according to a police report.

The 27-year-old told officers that he had contacted a man online and agreed to meet him in the parking lot of Walgreens at 9200 N. Rodney Parham Road about 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The man reportedly asked the victim to sit in the passenger seat of his car for the transaction. The 27-year-old told police that he declined and the pair talked through the passenger's-side window.

Then the robber pulled out a silver handgun and demanded money, telling the victim, "I will shoot you in broad daylight," according to authorities.

The victim said he got a hold of the gun and bit the attacker's hand.

The robber began driving away while the 27-year-old was hanging out of the passenger's-side window, according to the report. The victim eventually let go of the gun and fell outside the car, which then fled onto Rodney Parham Road, he told police.

The 27-year-old told police that $700 in cash was stolen and that the robber drove a silver or gray four-door car, according to the report.

The 29-year-old man named as a suspect on the report was not listed in the Pulaski County jail online inmate roster as of Thursday morning.