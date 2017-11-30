Little Rock man found in pool of blood tells officers that woman beat, robbed him, police say

A man found lying facedown in a pool of blood outside his Little Rock apartment about 2 p.m. Wednesday said he was robbed by a female acquaintance, according to a report from the city's Police Department.

The 57-year-old told officers that he had been attacked by a woman he knew as "Jay" in front of his home at Brookview Apartments at 719 Brookside Drive.

The man told her he didn't have any money, but she took his wallet, containing his identification and $140 in cash, the report states.

When he tried to get his wallet back, the woman punched him in the face, the man said. Officers noted a large cut above his left eye.

The 27-year-old Little Rock woman named as a suspect on the report did not appear in the Pulaski County jail online inmate roster Thursday morning.