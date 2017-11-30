Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, November 30, 2017, 5:58 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Ex-Arkansas lawmaker's corruption trial to proceed as scheduled, judge rules

By Rachel Herzog

This article was published today at 5:26 p.m.

nwa-democrat-gazetteandy-shupe-former-state-sen-jon-woods-right-surrounded-by-members-of-his-legal-team-waves-thursday-nov-30-2017-as-he-walks-into-the-john-paul-hammerschmidt-federal-building-in-fayetteville

NWA Democrat-Gazette/ANDY SHUPE Former state Sen. Jon Woods (right), surrounded by members of his legal team, waves Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, as he walks into the John Paul Hammerschmidt Federal Building in Fayetteville.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


A district judge Thursday denied a request to delay the corruption trial of former Arkansas state Sen. Jon Woods, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Woods and his two co-defendants, Oren Paris III and Randell Shelton Jr., are accused in an alleged kickback scheme. Their trial will start Monday as scheduled, the newspaper reported.

During Thursday's pretrial hearing, Milton R. "Rusty" Cranford was identified for the first time in court as the anonymous businessman alleged to have paid kickbacks to lawmakers in return for General Improvement Fund grants, according to the Democrat-Gazette.

Fifty-seven witnesses, including former state Rep. Micah Neal, are expected to testify in the trial.

Read tomorrow's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Ex-Arkansas lawmaker's corruption trial to proceed as scheduled, judge rules

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online