Rousing Les Miz not to be missed

The touring production of Les Miz, which opened at Little Rock’s Robinson Center Performance Hall Wednesday night, is not to be Miz-ed.

Les Miserables, the enduring musical about redemption, romance and revolution, based on the novel by Victor Hugo and produced by Cameron Mackintosh, opened its five-day run in rousing form.

Set in the early 1800s in France, the story centers around Jean Valjean, a reformed prisoner-turned-mayor who takes pity on a dying woman and raises her young daughter, Cosette, all while relentlessly being pursued by obsessive police inspector Javert.

There’s a sudden and somewhat confusing shift from Valjean’s personal conflicts to political unrest in Paris. But stirring anthems such as the “The People’s Song” and “One Day More,” as performed by the competent cast and orchestra, make it work and move things along, though not swiftly. It is a solid three-hour affair, including intermission

Speaking of moving, there’s no turntable in this production that features dark imagery from Victor Hugo’s artwork, as well as savvy scenic projections that convey travel.

Nick Cartell was earnest in his portrayal of Valjean, and his delivery on “Who Am I” and “Bring Him Home” was particularly emotional.

Josh Davis nailed Javert’s intensity, as well as challenging notes on songs such as “Stars” and “Soliloquy.”

Joshua Grosso was endearing as Marius, a student pulled between loyalty to a cause and love; he blended beautifully on numbers with Jillian Butler, as his crush Cosette, and Phoenix Best, as Eponine who pines for Marius. Best was at her best when belting out “On My Own.”

Allison Guinn and J. Anthony Crane offered comic relief as the crooked Thenardiers — a welcome break in a show with a title that translates to “the miserable ones.”

Les Miserables, presented by Celebrity Attractions,will be performed again at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday, and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway, Little Rock. Tickets are $26-$82 and can be purchased by calling (501) 244-8800 or visiting ticketmaster.com.