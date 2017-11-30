Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, November 30, 2017, 2:34 p.m.

Sheriff's office: Arkansas couple injured by man with knife during argument in their home

By Rachel Herzog

This article was published today at 2:29 p.m.

darrey-lynn-hunt

PHOTO BY BAXTER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Darrey Lynn Hunt

An Arkansas man and his wife were hurt by a 45-year-old with a knife during an argument in their home Wednesday, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Baxter County sheriff's office, deputies responded about 1:15 p.m. that day to an area hospital, where a husband and wife told deputies they had been cut by a man living in their residence on Big Pond Circle.

The husband said he had gotten home about 12:15 p.m. and found his wife arguing with 45-year-old Darrey Lynn Hart. He confronted Hart, which reportedly led to a physical fight between the men.

Hart threatened to kill the man and came after him with a knife, the victims told police, and then the woman got in between the men and tried to separate them. The husband and wide, who are both 60 years old, sustained knife wounds in the struggle, according to the release.

Hart, who had fled the scene, was found Wednesday evening at a Mountain Home hotel.

He was booked into Baxter County jail shortly before 8 p.m. and as of Thursday afternoon was being held in lieu of $100,000 bond on charges of attempted murder and first-degree domestic battery, records show.

