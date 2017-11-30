Home /
Tanner McCalister opens up his recruiting
Defensive back Tanner McCalister, who committed to Arkansas in June, has reopened his recruiting.
McCalister, 6-0, 185, of Rockwall (Texas) Rockwall-Heath, picked the Hogs over scholarship offers from Mississippi State, Missouri, Virginia, Oklahoma State, TCU and Washington State, but is now looking to visit other schools.
"I am taking other options, I don’t want to tell people I’m committed if I am checking other options," McCalister said. "But Arkansas as of now, with the staff there right now, is where I will go. When a new coach comes in, I will decide where I will go to school. Possibly before"
He plans to officially visit Oklahoma State on Dec. 15.
"I will likely schedule one to Kansas or Indiana," he said.
