Arkansas teacher arrested, accused of taking boy's photo in restroom

TEXARKANA — A teacher at Trinity Christian School has been arrested on a charge of invasive visual recording.

Shane Jones, 31, of Texarkana was arrested Monday, said Shawn Vaughn, spokesman for Texarkana, Texas, Police Department.

Officers were called Saturday afternoon to J.C. Penney in Central Mall after an 11-year-old told his father that a man had taken his picture while he was in the restroom. He said he saw a man in the adjoining stall slip his phone camera under the stall divider and take his picture.

Store employees were notified, and officers met with Jones, the boy and his parents in a break room. Jones denied having taken any photos of the boy, but officers found numerous head shots of other children on his phone. Jones said the head shots were of his students.

Jones was not detained at the store. Officers took his phone to determine if any pictures of the boy had been deleted.

Police asked Jones to go to the Police Department on Monday, where he was arrested based upon evidence obtained during an interview. Vaughn said Jones was taken to Bi-State jail.

Parents of children who attend Trinity Christian School were informed by email Monday that Jones had been relieved of his duties at the school. Officials at Trinity could not be reached for comment.

Jones taught high school history and junior high math at Trinity, according to the school’s website. He joined the faculty in 2015.