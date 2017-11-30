Home / Latest News /
Tickets for Brad Paisley's North Little Rock concert go on sale next week
This article was published today at 9:56 a.m.
Tickets for Brad Paisley’s 2018 concert at North Little Rock’s Verizon Arena go on sale next week, the venue said.
The country singer — accompanied by Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant and Lindsay Ell — will perform at 7 p.m. April 12 in North Little Rock.
Tickets, which will range in price from $59.99 to $129.99, go on sale at noon Dec. 8, according to a news release. An eight-ticket limit is being imposed per household.
More information about ticket sales can be found by visiting Verizon Arena’s website or by calling (800) 745-3000.
