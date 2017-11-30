Tickets for Brad Paisley's North Little Rock concert go on sale next week

Tickets for Brad Paisley’s 2018 concert at North Little Rock’s Verizon Arena go on sale next week, the venue said.

The country singer — accompanied by Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant and Lindsay Ell — will perform at 7 p.m. April 12 in North Little Rock.

Tickets, which will range in price from $59.99 to $129.99, go on sale at noon Dec. 8, according to a news release. An eight-ticket limit is being imposed per household.

More information about ticket sales can be found by visiting Verizon Arena’s website or by calling (800) 745-3000.