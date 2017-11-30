Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, November 30, 2017, 10:45 p.m.

Tom Lemming breaks down recruiting abilities of Arkansas' coaching candidates

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 9:25 p.m.

Tom Lemming.

PHOTO BY HANDOUT

Tom Lemming.

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network joined Recruiting Thursday to talk about the recruiting strengths of the coaches being mentioned for Arkansas' head coaching position.

He gave his thoughts on Gus Malzahn, Mike Leach, Chad Morris, Brent Venables and Mike Norvell.

Lemming, who's going on 38 years of covering the national recruiting scene, talked about what a head coach must do to be successful in recruit.

He believes Malzahn could recruit at a very high level at Arkansas while Leach could win a national championship in Fayetteville. He also had high praise for Morris, Venables and Norvell.

