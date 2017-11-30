Trump targets senator at Missouri rally on taxes

ST. CHARLES, Mo. -- In Missouri to rally support for the GOP tax plan, President Donald Trump took aim at a Democratic senator and repeatedly touted her rival in a speech Wednesday in the St. Louis suburbs.

Trump told state residents that Sen. Claire McCaskill, who has voted against the tax plan, "is doing you a tremendous disservice."

"She wants your taxes to go up, she's weak on crime, she's weak on borders, she's weak on illegal immigration and she's weak on the military," Trump said in his speech at a convention center. "Other than that, I think she's doing a fantastic job."

McCaskill, a top Republican target in the 2018 midterm elections, voted against the GOP proposal in committee earlier this month and is expected to vote against it when the full Senate takes up the measure in the coming days. The Senate voted along party lines Wednesday to begin debate on the measure.

It was Trump's second visit to the state to build support for the plan. In his speech, Trump made a populist appeal for the Republican tax package, saying it would "bring Main Street rolling back."

"Our focus is on helping the folks who work in the mail rooms and the machine shops of America, the plumbers, the carpenters, the cops, the teachers, the truck drivers, the pipe fitters -- the people that like me best," Trump said in St. Charles.

"It is not enough for the middle class to keep getting by. We want them to start getting way ahead," he said.

But while the White House says the plan will be a boon to middle-income families by helping small-business owners and workers, sparking economic growth and simplifying the tax code, critics say both the House and Senate versions will disproportionately help the wealthy and corporations.

Trump also used the speech to tout his own accomplishments in office -- declaring that "there has never been a 10-month president who has accomplished" as much -- as well as give a boost to Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, who is running for McCaskill's seat.

"I said, 'Josh, when you're ready, you have my word, I'm going to come here and campaign with you,'" Trump said. "We gotta get you in."

The visit came a day after the Senate Finance Committee advanced a sweeping tax package to the full Senate, handing Republican leaders a victory as they try to pass the nation's first tax overhaul in 31 years. But the bill still faces hurdles in the Senate, where Republicans have just two votes to spare because of their 52-48 edge over the Democratic caucus. A separate version of the plan has already passed in the House.

McCaskill is among 10 Senate Democrats up for re-election in 2018 in states won by Trump, and she is considered one of the most vulnerable incumbents. She was among 45 Senate Democrats who in August sent a letter to Republican leaders and Trump saying they wouldn't support any GOP effort to overhaul the tax system if it delivered cuts to the top 1 percent or added to the government's $20 trillion debt.

In a statement, McCaskill said she remains "eager to support real, bipartisan tax reform" and would "jump at the chance to support a plan" that would "deliver relief to Missouri's working families, simplify the tax code, close loopholes exploited by the rich, and lower the corporate tax rate."

"Unfortunately, this tax plan doesn't live up the commitment I got from President Trump when he told me he wouldn't support tax reform that benefited the very rich at the expense of the little guy," she said.

CHANGES PROPOSED

Despite a 52-48 procedural vote to begin debate on the tax bill, Republican leaders still lack firm commitments from enough of their members to ensure passage later in the week, and significant changes were still being discussed Wednesday.

Among the biggest potential changes would involve nudging the corporate tax rate from the proposed 20 percent rate to 22 percent. Such a move would still result in a large cut from the current top rate of 35 percent but would give lawmakers some additional money to use for other concessions to help win over reluctant lawmakers.

The higher rate was floated Wednesday by two Republican senators, Marco Rubio of Florida and Mike Lee of Utah, who want to use the money from a higher corporate rate to pay for an expanded child tax credit.

"It makes us just as competitive, but it allows us to do the pro-worker reform that we desperately need," Rubio said.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., expressed openness to a slightly higher corporate rate than the Senate had proposed.

"Failure is not an option," Graham said when asked about raising the corporate tax rate to pay for other changes. "If you've got to go up a point or two to make it work, I'm fine with it."

But the White House was not receptive.

"We do support the child tax credit," said Raj Shah, a White House spokesman. "We also think that it's important to make businesses more competitive. We would not support raising the corporate rate as outlined in that amendment."

In a significant concession, Republicans were planning to sweeten the tax treatment for pass-through businesses by bolstering a tax deduction for owners of those businesses.

At least two Republican senators, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Steve Daines of Montana, have been unhappy with how the Senate plan treats pass-through businesses, whose profits are distributed to their owners and taxed at individual income tax rates.

The current Senate plan allows pass-through owners to deduct 17.4 percent of business income as a way of lowering their tax rates. But Republicans now plan to lift the deduction to 20 percent, people familiar with the matter said.

An additional sticking point emerged in the form of how to guard against ballooning budget deficits, with Republicans discussing whether automatic spending cuts could be put in place to ensure that deficits do not soar if the expected economic growth does not materialize.

HEALTH BILL'S EFFECT

Later Wednesday, the tax plan was dealt a blow when the Congressional Budget Office said passing a bipartisan Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act stabilization bill wouldn't do much to mitigate the effects of repealing the health law's requirement that all individuals buy health insurance.

Senate Republicans included the repeal of the Affordable Care Act's individual mandate in their tax proposal. But several senators concerned about their states' health insurance markets, including Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, had pushed forward the stabilization bill as a way to soften the blow.

Collins and Murkowski voted against earlier Republican efforts to repeal the health care law, blocking the measures.

The budget office has estimated that scrapping the mandate would result in 4 million people losing health coverage in 2019 and premiums in the individual market increasing by 10 percent. On Wednesday, the nonpartisan congressional agency said the stabilization proposal would have no effect on its calculations.

Trump endorsed the proposal, known as the Bipartisan Health Care Stabilization Act, on Tuesday.

"The effects on premiums and the number of people with health insurance coverage would be similar to those referenced above," the budget office said Wednesday.

The projection comes with caveats. It compares the effect of the stabilization bill with a base line in which the Affordable Care Act's cost-sharing reduction subsidies are paid. The Trump administration has halted the payments, which lower deductibles and out-of-pocket costs for low-income people, and the funds are the subject of a legal dispute.

As negotiations among Republicans continued on the tax bill, Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon, the top Democrat on the Finance Committee, complained that lawmakers did not know what exactly they would be debating.

"There are rumors; there are whispers," he said shortly before the procedural vote, adding that the bill "seems to have changed practically every half-hour."

As Republicans negotiate, they are encumbered by parliamentary rules that limit what provisions can be included in the bill. Another restriction is that the final bill cannot cost more than $1.5 trillion over 10 years.

To pass a tax bill in the Senate, Republicans will need the support of 50 of their 52 members, if no Democrats vote for the bill and Vice President Mike Pence breaks a 50-50 tie.

The House already passed a tax package that differs substantially from the Senate's version, so if the Senate can succeed in passing its bill, the two chambers would then need to reconcile the two plans.

But big changes could still be made to the Senate package in the next day or two. The Senate's debate on the tax overhaul is limited to 20 hours, to be followed by a marathon series of amendment votes known as a vote-a-rama.

While the GOP tax overhaul moves ahead, efforts to wrap up a basket of spending bills and other unfinished legislation appeared to be in limbo.

A key House Republican said any stopgap spending to avert a government shutdown Dec. 8 should keep the government open into January instead of rushing work on an omnibus spending bill in hopes of beating a Christmas deadline.

"No good decisions get made right before Christmas," said Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., chairman of the hard-right House Freedom Caucus.

Information for this article was contributed by Zeke Miller, Jill Colvin, Jim Salter, Matthew Daly, Kevin Freking and Stephen Ohlemacher of The Associated Press; by Thomas Kaplan and Alan Rappeport of The New York Times; and by Zachary Tracer, Sahil Kapur, Anna Edney and Erik Wasson of Bloomberg News.

