Wal-Mart pulls 'Rope. Tree. Journalist.' T-shirt
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 2:12 p.m.
WASHINGTON — Wal-Mart has pulled a T-shirt offered by an outside seller from its online store after a journalist advocacy group told the retailer it found the shirt threatening.
The shirt, listed on Walmart.com through a third-party seller, said: "Rope. Tree. Journalist. SOME ASSEMBLY REQUIRED."
"This item was sold by a third-party seller on our marketplace and clearly violates our policy," Wal-Mart said. "We removed it as soon as it was brought to our attention, and are conducting a thorough review of the seller's assortment."
The Radio Television Digital News Association said Wal-Mart notified it about five hours after its complaint that the shirt was being removed.
