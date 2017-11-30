White House considers plan to replace secretary of state; report states Arkansas' Cotton likely in line for CIA job

WASHINGTON — The White House is discussing a plan to replace Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with CIA director Mike Pompeo.

That's according to two administration officials. They were not authorized to publicly discuss internal thinking and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The New York Times reports that Pompeo would be replaced at the CIA by Republican U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, according to the plan.

U.S. officials and individuals familiar with White House plans have spoken about the possibility of a broad shakeup in President Donald Trump's national security team.

Also unclear is whether Pompeo has been approached about the Cabinet reshuffle, but another administration official said he is open to taking the job.

A senior administration official who spoke recently with Tillerson said the former Exxon Mobil CEO felt secure in his position and was focused on his State Department reorganization and other diplomacy matters.

