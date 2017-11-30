Home / Latest News /
White House considers plan to replace secretary of state; report states Arkansas' Cotton likely in line for CIA job
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:00 a.m. Updated today at 10:30 a.m.
WASHINGTON — The White House is discussing a plan to replace Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with CIA director Mike Pompeo.
That's according to two administration officials. They were not authorized to publicly discuss internal thinking and spoke on condition of anonymity.
The New York Times reports that Pompeo would be replaced at the CIA by Republican U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, according to the plan.
U.S. officials and individuals familiar with White House plans have spoken about the possibility of a broad shakeup in President Donald Trump's national security team.
Also unclear is whether Pompeo has been approached about the Cabinet reshuffle, but another administration official said he is open to taking the job.
A senior administration official who spoke recently with Tillerson said the former Exxon Mobil CEO felt secure in his position and was focused on his State Department reorganization and other diplomacy matters.
PopulistMom says... November 30, 2017 at 10:09 a.m.
NYT also is reporting that Tom Cotton may replace Mike Pompeo as head of CIA. I originally did not like the Tillerson appointment, but he has grown on me. I am sure that he told Trump that he was crazy to tweet the anti-Muslim videos. If Trump starts firing all of the sane people, he needs to be removed.
Slak says... November 30, 2017 at 10:57 a.m.
And just how would you go about removing a sitting US President, PM?
