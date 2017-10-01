Badgers stand up to Wildcats in last-ditch effort for victory

NO. 10 WISCONSIN 33,

NORTHWESTERN 24

MADISON, Wis. -- What looked like another second-half runaway turned into a nail-biting final few minutes for No. 10 Wisconsin.

The defense caught its breath and came up with one more big play.

Jonathan Taylor ran for two touchdowns to help the offense overcome a sluggish start and the Badgers swarmed Northwestern before holding on for a 33-24 victory on Saturday.

"We knew it was going to be a hard one," Wisconsin Coach Paul Chryst said. "There (are) a lot of lessons to be learned in this one."

Alex Hornibrook threw for 197 yards and a touchdown, settling down after two interceptions on deep balls in the first half. Garrett Dooley had three of Wisconsin's eight sacks.

Wisconsin (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) stood up the Wildcats (2-2, 0-1) late to seal the victory in each team's conference opener.

The Badgers led 31-10 with 9:54 to go on safety Natrell Jamerson's 36-yard interception return for a touchdown.

It looked good for Wisconsin then since its defense hadn't allowed any second-half points all season.

But Northwestern finally got its offense going, scoring two quick touchdowns to close the gap to 31-24. Wisconsin then went three-and-out, but Anthony Lotti's perfect pooch punt was downed by Jamerson at the 2.

Two plays later, quarterback Clayton Thorson couldn't find a receiver out of his own end zone and was sacked by D'Cota Dixon for a safety with 58 seconds left.

"I was a little shocked," Dixon said about how long Thorson held on to the ball.

The mobile Thorson was outside the pocket, where he can do damage. Unfortunately, he was working from his own end zone.

"There (are) no ifs, ands or buts about it," Thorson said. "I've got to throw it away."

Northwestern's fourth-quarter flurry overshadowed what was an otherwise dominating day for Wisconsin's defense.

Jamerson finished with two interceptions. The front seven applied withering pressure most of the afternoon. Northwestern running back Justin Jackson was held to 25 yards on nine carries.

"These (are) two losses where we have the same recipe, an inability to pick up third downs," Coach Pat Fitzgerald said. "Today, obviously, it was a combination of our protection. It was a combination of our throwing. It was a combination of our calls. ... Credit Wisconsin, they did a nice job."

Wisconsin coordinator Jim Leonhard spiced up his defense just in time for Big Ten play, throwing different stunts and looks at Northwestern to get to Thorson for three sacks in the pivotal third quarter. The secondary was active all afternoon, breaking up short timing patterns.

Chryst said both sides of the ball could have prevented the late letdown. Dixon said he thought the defense may have relaxed a little after the Badgers went up by 21.

"We got a little bit too lax, that was the only thing I was disappointed about," Dixon said.

On third-and-3, Hornibrook hit Quintez Cephus on a 61-yard pass to the Northwestern 11 on the Badgers' first drive of the third quarter. Taylor scored on the next play to give Wisconsin the lead for good, 14-10 with 9:16 left in the third.

"I think we had a fire lit underneath us," Hornibrook said about the offense's third-quarter awakening.

Dixon had a team-high 12 tackles and 1½ sacks. Hornibrook was 11 of 20. Thorson finished 29 of 45 for 219 yards and 3 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.

"We've got to do a better job of protecting him," tight end Garrett Dickerson said. "He can sling. We've just got to give him more time to."

NO. 4 PENN STATE 45,

INDIANA 14

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — DaeSean Hamilton caught 9 passes for 122 yards and 3 touchdowns and became Penn State’s career receptions leader in the No. 4 Nittany Lions’ 45-14 victory over Indiana in Big Ten Conference play on Saturday.

Hamilton teamed with quarterback Trace McSorley on the first two scoring passes for Penn State (5-0, 2-0) and caught the third from running back Saquon Barkley to cap the scoring in the fourth quarter. Hamilton hauled in his 180th career catch midway through the fourth quarter to break the record set by Deon Butler in 2008.

The Hoosiers (2-2, 0-2) turned the ball over on their second play of the game when Morgan Ellison coughed it up to linebacker Jason Cabinda after an 18-yard gain. McSorley capped an ensuing six-play, 39-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run.

NO. 11 OHIO STATE 56,

RUTGERS 0

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — J.T. Barrett threw three touchdown passes and became Ohio State’s career passing yardage leader in leading the 11th-ranked Buckeyes to a victory over Rutgers.

Mike Weber ran for a career-high three touchdowns and Ohio State (4-1, 2-0 Big Ten) blanked Rutgers (1-4, 0-2) for the second consecutive year. The Buckeyes have won three in a row after being upset by Oklahoma.

This marked the second meeting between Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer and former defensive coordinator and now Scarlet Knights Coach Chris Ash. It also marked the first time former Rutgers coach and current Buckeyes defensive coordinator Greg Schiano returned to High Point Solutions Stadium for a game.

This one wasn’t much of a contest with Ohio State outgaining Rutgers 628-209.

The Scarlet Knights, who were beaten by the Buckeyes 58-0 last year, had an embarrassing end to their night as Andrew Harte’s 32-yard field goal attempt banged off the upright in the final minute.

Barrett threw touchdown passes of 70 and 39 yards to Johnnie Dixon in the first half in building a 35-0 lead. The fifth-year senior added a 22-yard strike to Binjimen Victor in the third quarter for his eighth touchdown in the last two games and 13th of the season.

