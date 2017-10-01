Bears turn back No. 3 Bearkats

CONWAY -- The University of Central Arkansas puts itself in prime position when it built an 18-point first-half lead againstSouthland Conference rival Sam Houston State on Saturday night.

But the Bears knew victory was anything but certain.

UCA, trying to end a three-game losing streak to the Bearkats, was well aware of Sam Houston's No. 3 ranking in the Football Championship Subdivision and its top-ranked FCS offense.

Sam Houston rallied, but never caught up, and UCA used a late break to hold on for a 41-30 victory at Estes Stadium.

"I'm excited," UCA Coach Steve Campbell said. "But I've been in this situation before, and there's a game next week that we need to get ready to play."

A 20-yard touchdown run by senior running back Corey Avery put Sam Houston withing 34-30 with 12:34 left in the game.

Sam Houston outscored UCA 20-6 to rally from a 28-10 deficit, but the run stopped on an error that UCA (3-1, 2-0 Southland) turned into a touchdown.

Sophomore punter Cameron Hearn dropped a fourth-down snap for Sam Houston and was smothered over the ball at the 17, where UCA took over.

"The snap hit Hearn right in his hands," Sam Houston Coach K.C. Keeler said. "He's got to catch that ball. He has to make that play. That obviously was a back-breaker."

Two plays later, UCA senior quarterback Hayden Hildebrand's 17-yard touchdown pass to senior receiver Brandon Cox gave UCA a 41-30 lead with 8:34 left in the game.

"Cox did a great job of going and getting that ball in the end zone," Hildebrand said.

"Hayden told me to go make a play, and I did," Cox said.

Sam Houston (3-1, 1-1) was held scoreless to the finish.

"I thought our defense did an incredible job," Hildebrand said. "Thirty points might seem like a lot, but Sam Houston has one of the best offenses in the country. To hold them to 30 points is saying something."

Hildebrand completed 13 of 25 passes for 294 yards and 4 touchdowns.

"We were clicking on all cylinders," Hildebrand. "We really wanted to win tonight. Coach Campbell has talked about our resilience, and I think we have it. The proof's in the pudding, right there."

UCA, which did not play last weekend, improved its record in games after bye weeks under Campbell to 3-1. Keeler said he thought UCA took full advantage of its week off.

"They came out and gave us some things we hadn't seen," Keeler said. "But you just follow your keys and you don't overreact. We overreacted, got our eyes off our keys and they made some big plays."

Senior cornerback Tre Smith's 42-yard interception return gave UCA a 7-0 lead with 13:39 left in the first quarter, and Sam Houston trailed for the first time this season.

Jeremiah Briscoe's 34-yard touchdown pass to sophomore receiver Nathan Stewart tied the game at 7-7 on Sam Houston's next possession.

UCA began its following drive with a 35-yard run by freshman running back Kierre Crossley. Three plays later, Hildebrand's 25-yard touchdown pass to junior running back Cedric Battle gave UCA a 14-7 lead that held up through the end of the first quarter. It was the first time since 2013 that Sam Houston had trailed in a Southland Conference game going into the second quarter.

Sam Houston pulled within 21-10 on a 36-yard field goal by junior Tre Honshstei with 4:13 left before halftime, but UCA responded with a 76-touchdown pass from Hildebrand to freshman receiver Brandon Myers to take a 28-10 lead less than a minute later.

Sam Houston, No. 1 in total offense and No. 2 in points when the game started, countered in four plays, the last a 39-yard touchdown pass from Briscoe to Stewart that put Sam Houston within 28-17 with 1:38 left in the first half.

UCA would answer with passes from Hildebrand to Cox and senior receiver Roman Gordon that totaled 80 yards, before being stopped at the 1. The Bears took a 31-17 lead into halftime after senior Matt Cummins' 17-yard field goal.

Briscoe completed 22 of 50 passes for 303 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Cummins kicked a 33-yard field goal on the first possession of the second half to give UCA a 34-17 lead. Cummins' kick was in part set up by Battles' 37-yard kickoff return.

A 2-yard touchdown pass from Briscoe to Stewart with 2:07 left in the third quarter cut UCA's lead to 34-24. It was Briscoe's 84th career touchdown pass, which tied the Sam Houston record.

