Bulldogs hand Vols worst home loss since 1905

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- There would be no frantic finishes or dramatic comebacks in the latest edition of the Georgia-Tennessee rivalry.

The No. 7 Bulldogs made sure of it.

Jake Fromm threw a touchdown pass and ran for two more scores Saturday as Georgia rolled to a 41-0 blowout of Tennessee. The Volunteers were shut out for the first time since 1994 and suffered their most lopsided home loss since 1905.

Nick Chubb added 109 yards rushing to help Georgia race to its first 5-0 start since 2012, the last year the Bulldogs reached the SEC Championship Game. Georgia earned its 800th victory in program history.

"Keep chopping wood and let's get some more," Georgia Coach Kirby Smart said.

Before Saturday, none of the past six games in this series had been decided by more than eight points, including Tennessee's 34-31 victory last season on a Hail Mary as time expired. Each of the past three years, the winning team had erased a deficit of 10 or more points.

But Georgia took the suspense out of this one early, grabbing a 24-0 halftime lead and never allowing Tennessee to rally.

"You can't let your foot off their throat," Georgia outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter said.

Tennessee (3-2, 0-2 SEC) hadn't been shut out since a 31-0 loss to Florida in 1994. Georgia forced four turnovers, allowed just 142 total yards and limited SEC rushing leader John Kelly to 44 yards on 16 carries.

This marked Tennessee's most lopsided home defeat since a 45-0 loss to Vanderbilt in 1905. Tennessee also lost 68-0 at home to Sewanee in 1918, but the school suspended varsity football that season due to World War I and only had an unofficial team made up of Army recruits and students.

"It was as bad of an offensive performance as I've ever been a part of," Tennessee Coach Butch Jones said. "It's inexcusable."

The Bulldogs got more good news in the fourth quarter when quarterback Jacob Eason made his first appearance since spraining his left knee in the season opener.

Fromm was 7 of 15 for 84 yards with an interception and a 12-yard touchdown pass to Javon Wims. He also rushed for 20 yards, including second-quarter touchdown runs from 9 and 4 yards out, before giving way to Eason with the game well in hand.

The game's first play from scrimmage set the tone for the rest of the day. Georgia's Tyrique McGhee picked off Quinten Dormady's pass at the Tennessee 27 to set up Rodrigo Blankenship's 38-yard field goal.

That started a tough afternoon for Dormady, who was 5 of 16 for 64 yards and 2 interceptions before Jarrett Guarantano replaced him late in the third quarter.

Tennessee's best scoring chance vanished when a Shotgun snap from center Jashon Robertson appeared to hit his rear end and came in low to Dormady, who couldn't handle it. Carter recovered the second-quarter fumble at Georgia's 29.

Even Tennessee's biggest gain of the afternoon resulted in a turnover, as Aaron Davis forced a fumble by Kelly that J.R. Reed recovered at the end of a 44-yard completion.

It was such a bad day for Tennessee that punter Trevor Daniel, one of the Vols' most effective players this season, had a rare misstep. Daniel's low punt early in the fourth quarter went off the face of Georgia's D'Andre Walker to set up the Bulldogs' final touchdown.

Tennessee's Darrell Taylor was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct and ejected from the game on Georgia's final touchdown drive.

"Everyone should hurt," Jones said. "If it doesn't hurt, then that shows you're not heavily invested. If you're invested, you hurt. This one stings. It's going to take a while. Like I told them, if you don't feel like coming to practice, you better remember how you feel right now. And if that's not motivation, I don't know what is."

NO. 13 AUBURN 49,

NO. 24 MISSISSIPPI STATE 10

AUBURN, Ala. -- Jarrett Stidham passed for 264 yards and two touchdowns, and Kerryon Johnson ran for three scores to lead Auburn over Mississippi State on Saturday night.

The Tigers (4-1, 2-0) established themselves as the most likely challenger to No. 1 Alabama in the Western Division with an explosive offensive performance. The Bulldogs (3-2, 1-2) have lost two consecutive lopsided games since blowing out LSU to start a string of three matchups with Top 15 teams.

Stidham launched a handful of deep balls for Auburn, including a 47-yard touchdown to a wide-open Will Hastings and a 57-yarder to Eli Stove from his own end zone. He wound up 13-of-16 passing and also had a 49-yard reverse pass to Darius Slayton after lining up at receiver.

"He's repped that 20 or 30 times, and it was wide open," Auburn Coach Gus Malzahn said.

Johnson gained 116 yards, including an early 59-yarder, in a strong follow-up to his five-touchdown effort in a 51-14 romp over Missouri. It's the first time since 1987 that Auburn has beaten back-to-back SEC opponents by 30-plus points.

"That's what we've been working on, those big plays down the field," Johnson said. "That's hard on defenses."

Backup quarterback Malik Willis got into the act with a 67-yard run in the final minutes, thrilling the smattering of fans still remaining.

Mississippi State's Nick Fitzgerald passed for 157 yards and ran for 56 but was intercepted twice. The Bulldogs had seven false start penalties.

"We did everything you shouldn't do when you come on the road to win," Mississippi State Coach Dan Mullen said.

The Bulldogs had two touchdowns overturned on replay in the first half, ultimately scoring after a ruling that Fitzgerald was tackled inside the 1. Earlier, Jeffery Simmons knocked the ball loose from Stidham and Montez Sweat picked it up and took it to the end zone.

The ball had been blown dead after the official called it an incomplete pass. Replay ruled it a fumble and gave it to Mississippi State at Auburn's 32, but the Bulldogs wound up only with a field goal.

