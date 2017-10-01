In the house

Arkansas hosted approximately 30 prospects on official and unofficial visits Saturday afternoon for the New Mexico State game at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. Some of the notable prospects who attended the game:

OFFICIAL

OT Noah Banks, 6-7, 300 Iowa Western Community College

Mid-term grad who could enroll in Jan. Has Missouri, Iowa St. offers.

UNOFFICIAL

Ath. Derrick Wise Jr., 5-10, 180 Fort Smith Northside

Junior plays QB for Grizzlies. Hogs and others showing interest.

OL Luke Jones, 6-5, 290 Pulaski Academy

Hogs commit ran for a touchdown against LR Fair on Friday.

RB Kadyn Roach, 6-0, 190, 4.56 Magnolia

Junior ran for more than 1,400 yards and 14 TDs as a sophomore.

DE Logan Jessup, 6-3, 270 Wynne

Has 7 offers, including ones from Air Force, Army, Missouri State.

