Notre Dame notches No. 900

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Brandon Wimbush threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, and No. 22 Notre Dame beat Miami (Ohio) 52-17 on Saturday night for the 900th victory in school history.

Josh Adams added touchdown runs of 72 and 59 yards in the first half before leaving the game with an injury to his left leg. Adams, who entered the game as the No. 9 rusher in the country, still led the Irish (4-1) with 159 yards on the ground despite the short night.

"Josh could have played; his ankle was not a serious situation," Notre Dame Coach Brian Kelly said.

Wimbush, who had his eighth rushing touchdown of the season in the first quarter, finished with 119 passing yards in three quarters and had 36 yards on 11 carries.

The Irish led the RedHawks 45-14 at the half, the most first-half points scored by an Irish team under Kelly.

It was only the second meeting between the Irish and the RedHawks (2-3), two teams that were coached by Hall of Famer Ara Parseghian.

RedHawks quarterback Gus Ragland threw for 262 yards and a pair of first-half touchdowns to James Gardner, who had 5 catches for 115 yards.

Notre Dame forced two turnovers in the game, giving the Irish 11 (five interceptions, six fumble recoveries) for the season. The Irish have turned the 11 turnovers into 70 points while the opposition has scored just three points off five Notre Dame turnovers (two interceptions, three fumbles).

