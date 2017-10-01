Rudolph lifts Cowboys late

LUBBOCK, Texas -- Quarterback Mason Rudolph ran 16 yards for the go-ahead touchdown in the final two minutes and No. 15 Oklahoma State beat Texas Tech 41-34 on Saturday night.

Rudolph's second rushing score after halftime followed three first-half TD tosses as the Cowboys (4-1, 1-1 Big 12) bounced back from a home loss to No. 9 TCU and avoided a second early conference loss.

Oklahoma State held the Red Raiders (3-1, 0-1) to 384 yards, about 200 yards below the third-best average in the county coming in, and stopped Texas Tech after Matt Ammendola missed an 18-yard field goal that would have given the Cowboys the lead with 5:30 remaining.

Rudolph led Oklahoma State's 79-yard drive to the decisive score. Marcell Ateman made a jump-ball catch over Octavious Morgan for 26 yards on third down. Two plays later, Rudolph faked a handoff and ran untouched to the right corner of the end zone with 1:12 remaining.

Nic Shimonek completed a 25-yard pass to Antoine Wesley at midfield before four consecutive incompletions that clinched the victory for the Cowboys.

DaMarcus Fields returned an interception 97 yards for Texas Tech's first points, and Justin Stockton and Desmond Nisby had consecutive 1-yard runs to get the Red Raiders even at 34-34.

Justice Hill had a career-high 164 yards rushing for the Cowboys along with a 5-yard scoring catch. James Washington had 9 catches for 127 yards and a score, and he leads the nation with 627 yards receiving. Ateman had 114 yards receiving.

Rudolph was 27 of 38 for 376 yards, with first-half TD tosses to Washington, Hill and Jalen McCleskey. His first rushing score was an 8-yarder on the opening drive of the third quarter.

Shimonek was 29 of 46 for 330 yards with 1 touchdown and just his second interception of the season.

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Jake Browning threw for three touchdowns, Myles Gaskin ran for 113 yards and a score, and No. 6 Washington broke open a close game with a 21-point third quarter to beat Oregon State.

Browning completed 26 of 34 passes for 293 yards and had touchdown passes of 5, 15 and 34 yards to Dante Pettis, who had 12 catches for 105 yards. Browning has 10 passing touchdowns in three career games against Oregon State.

Gaskin ran for a third-quarter touchdown of 32 yards, and he had 15 carries in posting his second consecutive 100-plus-yard game for Washington (5-0, 2-0 Pac-12).

The Huskies finished with 509 yards after struggling to get going initially. Washington’s defense was smothering, holding Oregon State (1-4, 0-2) to 184 yards and eight first downs. The Beavers didn’t cross Washington’s 45 until the final six minutes.

Oregon State quarterback Darrel Garretson, making his first start of the season in place of injured Jake Luton, completed 11 of 22 passes for 74 yards.

