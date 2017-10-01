Spring in their step

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Razorbacks brought no Arlington hangover into an early kickoff Saturday, and their first victory in a month propelled Coach Bret Bielema to lead the team in a Hokey Pokey dance.

The Razorbacks (2-2) scored on six of their first seven possessions and used a formula of contain and control on the potent New Mexico State offense to trample the Aggies 42-24 at Reynolds Razorback Stadium before an announced crowd of 70,727.

Austin Allen passed for 264 yards and three touchdowns, Devwah Whaley rushed for 119 yards and a score, and Jonathan Nance led the receivers with a pair of touchdowns.

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville showed no ill effects from a gut-wrenching overtime loss to Texas A&M last week.

"I just thought our guys ... after the A&M game had a little chip on their shoulder, a little anger," Bielema said.

"This game was a must win," Arkansas safety Santos Ramirez said. "We can't let New Mexico State come into our home and win. We had to get this win before going back into SEC play, man."

Arkansas put an emphasis on ball control to offset the Aggies' big-play offense and succeeded by holding the ball for 41:35 compared to the Aggies at 18:25.

Arkansas celebrated in its locker room for the first time since downing Florida A&M in its season opener 30 days earlier. Bielema debuted the Hokey Pokey to amp up the fun level.

"It was a sight," Allen said. "It's a tradition he's been a part of when it comes to winning, and he wanted to let us try it out. It was funny.

"He showed us the ropes, and hopefully a lot more wins come so we can keep seeing him do it."

New Mexico State (2-3) unleashed its big-play passing game in bits and spurts but could not establish any sort of run game.

"It was a mismatch up front," New Mexico State Coach Doug Martin said. "We had a hard time moving them. We just couldn't get the running game going at all."

Arkansas piled up 230 rushing yards behind the three-man tailback crew of Whaley, David Williams and Chase Hayden.

Hayden added 48 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns while Williams chipped in 47 yards on 15 carries.

New Mexico State worked the Hogs for 344 passing yards behind senior quarterback Tyler Rogers (23 of 38) and 6-6 wideout Jaleel Scott, who had 9 catches for a career-high 174 yards and a touchdown. The Aggies had nine pass plays of 20-plus yards and several more of 10-plus yards.

"We threw the ball about as well as we can," Martin said. "I think we're an exceptional throwing team. I think offensively we can play with just about anybody, but that was a test today."

Arkansas defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads' game plan of containing the Aggies' passing attack and controlling their run game ultimately paid off. New Mexico State ran for just 11 yards on 14 carries.

"I can't say we played as well as we wanted to on the back end, but we won the game," Arkansas nickel back Kevin Richardson said. "We stopped them from running the ball. That was one of our main goal going into it."

Arkansas incorporated multiple playmakers into its balanced attack after the loss of top receiver Jared Cornelius. Nance caught 6 passes for 58 yards, Jordan Jones had 4 catches for 84 yards, and Deon Stewart added 4 catches for 71 yards.

Stewart opened the scoring with a breakaway on a screen in the right flank behind a key block from Nance for a 38-yard touchdown to cap an 80-yard drive on Arkansas' first series.

Allen threw late on a deep crossing route to tight end Cheyenne O'Grady on Arkansas' second possession, leading to a leaping interception by DeMarcus Owens.

Rogers led an eight-play drive from his 9 to the Arkansas 15. The series included back-to-back throws of 25 yards to O.J. Clark and 21 yards to Scott.

However, Rogers put a little too much air under a throw down the middle for running back Larry Rose in the end zone, and retreating linebacker Grant Morgan leaped to tip the ball away. Richardson scooped up the carom just before it reached the turf for a takeaway.

Combined with an 11-yard McTelvin Agim sack that doused New Mexico State's first possession, the Razorbacks got the edge they needed to stay two steps ahead of the Aggies the rest of the way.

"Those were big stops," Richardson said. "Guys up front just tried to get pressure.

"Grant made a great play. I thought he was gonna pick it himself. I just happened to be in the area. Those kind of things helped us turn it around."

Allen and the offense took its next possession 80 yards and scored on Whaley's 3-yard touchdown on the final play of the first quarter.

After another hold by the Arkansas defense, the Razorbacks responded with a 61-yard touchdown drive capped by Allen's 31-yard strike to Nance on a deep post to grab a 21-0 lead.

The Aggies' defense could not get off the field enough the rest of the way to give Rogers and the offense a chance for a comeback.

Arkansas sealed the victory by keeping the ball for a stretch of 11:26 in the second half after Rogers threw a 9-yard touchdown to O.J. Clark on the first possession of the third quarter to draw the Aggies within 28-17.

Arkansas responded with a 16-play march, which ended on Allen's 3-yard slant pass for a touchdown to Nance against tight coverage.

Micahh Smith forced a fumble on the ensuing kickoff return, DeVion Warren recovered for the Hogs, and Hayden's 1-yard touchdown run on the first play of the fourth quarter put Arkansas ahead 42-17.

Game sketch

RECORDS New Mexico State 2-3; Arkansas 2-2

STARS Austin Allen passed for 264 yards and 3 TDs, and Jonathan Nance had 6 catches for 58 yards and 2 TDs. Aggies WR Jaleel Scott had 9 catches for a career-high 174 yards and 1 TD

TURNING POINT Kevin Richardson made a diving interception in the end zone off a Grant Morgan tipped pass to stop an 84-yard New Mexico State drive to preserve a 7-0 lead.

KEY STATS Arkansas outrushed the Aggies 230-11, scored touchdowns on six of its first seven possessions and had a 41:35 to 18:25 advantage in time of possession.

UP NEXT The Razorbacks return to SEC play with a road game at South Carolina at 3 p.m. Central on Saturday.

