Troy springs upset as LSU rally stalls

BATON ROUGE -- Jordan Chunn ran for 191 yards and a touchdown, Troy's defense forced four turnovers and the surging Trojans upset No. 25 LSU 24-21 on Saturday night.

Troy, which celebrated wildly with traveling fans in largely empty Tiger Stadium as time ran out, became the first team from outside the SEC to win in LSU's Death Valley since UAB in 2000. They snapped the Tigers' streak of 49 consecutive home victories over nonleague opponents.

Although the Tigers (3-2) were three-touchdown favorites, the result wasn't entirely unfathomable. LSU had looked vulnerable in a tense victory over Syracuse a week earlier, while Troy came in on a three-game winning streak and is among the favorites to win the Sun Belt Conference after a 10-victory 2016 campaign.

Troy (4-1) raced to leads of 17-0 and 24-7 before Danny Etling's fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Russell Gage and Foster Moreau got LSU as close as a field goal with 1:59 left.

But after failing to recover an onside kick, LSU had only 23 seconds to get into field goal range. Any hope of that ended when Blace Brown intercepted Etling's pass on the Troy 42 with 11 seconds to go.

Entering the third quarter with a 10-0 lead, Troy widened the gap. Chunn slipped a tackle near the line of scrimmage and broke loose for 74 yards, setting up his touchdown on fourth and goal from the 1.

LSU appeared to squander a scoring chance when receiver Derrick Dillon fumbled on the Troy 7. But LSU's defense got the ball right back inside the Troy 10 on Chunn's fumble, and backup quarterback Myles Brennan found Moreau for a 7-yard TD pass, making it 17-7.

Brennan marched LSU into Troy territory again, but his pass was intercepted by Marcus Jones at the Troy 26. The Trojans then drove for Josh Anderson's 7-yard TD run.

Etling, who'd left the game after being shaken up late in the first half, returned to pull LSU to 24-14 on a 34-yard scoring pass to Gage with 7:41 left.

After Chunn's second fumble of the game on the LSU 11, Etling drove LSU 92 yards for another touchdown on a 20-yard pass to Moreau. But with one timeout left, LSU was unable to recover an onside kick, allowing Troy to run the clock down to 23 seconds before punting.

Etling finished 17 of 25 for 198 yards.

Troy's Brandon Silvers was 16 of 28 for 157 yards without an interception.

LSU turned the ball over on its first play from scrimmage, when running back Nick Brossette was stripped by Troy safety Cedarious Rookard and fellow defensive back Kris Weatherspoon recovered at the Tigers 30. Five plays later, Silvers scored on a short keeper to make it 7-0.

Both teams missed field goals of about 35 yards in the second quarter, and it appeared the score would be 7-0 at halftime when receiver John Johnson was tackled at the LSU 20 as time ran out. But officials reviewed the play and determined there should be two seconds left. Troy capitalized with Evan Legassey's 37-yard field goal to make it 10-0.

NO. 1 ALABAMA 66,

MISSISSIPPI 3

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Jalen Hurts threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score and No. 1 Alabama let loose on Mississippi, emphatically putting down a problematic foe in recent years with the highest-scoring performance by the Crimson Tide in 11 years under Nick Saban.

Ole Miss (2-2, 0-1 SEC) had won two of its past three meetings with Alabama (5-0, 2-0), scoring 109 points — more than any other Tide opponent over the past three years. The Rebels are the only SEC team to beat the Tide since 2014, and they handed Alabama its only home loss in the past 30 games at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The way Tide players and Saban were talking leading up to the game, it was as if last year’s victory against the Rebels in Oxford didn’t count, or wasn’t dominant enough.

Saban said sometimes the “ultimate disrespect” is when another team quietly believes it has your number. Not anymore. Coach Hugh Freeze is gone and the days of Ole Miss being a threat to Alabama left with him and all those blue-chippers he brought to Oxford. The Tide made it look easy. Hurts hooked up with a wide-open Josh Jacobs down the middle for an 18-yard score early in the second quarter, and then mimicked holstering his finger guns after tossing the TD pass. Hurts tumbled over tacklers on a 10-yard keeper that made it 35-3 at the half. In the past two weeks, Alabama has outscored Vanderbilt and Ole Miss by a combined 125-3. The 63-point margin was the Tide’s largest since beating Vandy 66-3 in 1979.

NO. 21 FLORIDA 38,

VANDERBILT 24

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Lamical Perine scored three touchdowns, Malik Davis added two and No. 21 Florida (3-1, 3-0 SEC) beat Vanderbilt (3-2, 0-2) despite losing quarterback Luke Del Rio for the season with a broken left collarbone. Coach Jim McElwain says Del Rio will have season-ending surgery Monday. It’s the second consecutive year Del Rio failed to make it through the season uninjured.

Perine bookended two one-yard plunges around a 13-yard scamper as the Gators remained unbeaten in SEC play and defeated the Commodores for the 26th time in the past 27 meetings. Perine, a cousin of former Oklahoma and current Washington Redskins running back Samaje Perine, finished with 58 yards on 15 carries.

Davis, a freshman, ran 17 times for 124 yards. His final run was huge. On a fourth-down play, Davis broke through the line, stumbled and then regained his footing for a 39-yard score that sealed the victory.

Redshirt freshman Feleipe Franks replaced Del Rio in the second quarter and turned in his most effective performance of the season. Franks completed 10 of 14 passes for 185 yards, including a 49-yarder to Tyrie Cleveland that was nearly as perfect as his last pass in The Swamp.

Del Rio rolled right to avoid Dare Odeyingbo, completed a pass to Brandon Powell and then got knocked to the ground. Del Rio was favoring his left shoulder as he walked off the field and later to the locker room.

The son of Oakland Raiders Coach Jack Del Rio started six games last year before sustaining a season-ending injury to his right, throwing shoulder. Del Rio also partly tore the medial collateral ligament in his left knee and tore the labrum in his left shoulder. He had offseason surgery on both shoulders. Del Rio was 7-of-11 passing for 64 yards.

TEXAS A&M 24,

SOUTH CAROLINA 17

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Keith Ford ran for 70 yards and two touchdowns, including the go-ahead 17-yard score in the fourth quarter, to lift Texas A&M over South Carolina.

Freshman Kellen Mond threw for 159 yards and ran for 95 to help the Aggies (4-1, 2-0 SEC) rally for the victory.

Texas A&M trailed by a touchdown entering the fourth quarter before Ford tied it up with a 7-yard run.

Mond looked to have scored two plays earlier, but Camron Buckley delivered a helmet-to-helmet hit while blocking on the play and it was called back. Buckley, who was called for a holding penalty earlier in the drive, was ejected for targeting after the play was reviewed.

Otaro Alaka sacked Jake Bentley on third down on South Carolina’s next drive to force a punt.

Ford put the Aggies on top on their ensuing possession when he dragged three defenders into the end zone for that 17-yard touchdown, which made it 24-17.

Bentley was sacked twice on South Carolina’s next drive and the Aggies got the ball back. They used run after run to get the clock down to less than two minutes.

Bentley threw for 256 yards and two touchdowns for South Carolina (3-2, 1-2), but he was sacked seven times.

KENTUCKY 24, E. MICHIGAN 20

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Benny Snell scored on a 12-yard run early in the fourth quarter after the second of Kentucky’s big special teams plays provided a cushion, and the Wildcats survived Eastern Michigan.

With both schools looking to get back on track after tough conference losses, the Wildcats (4-1) eventually succeeded despite uneven play throughout their inaugural nonconference meeting with the Eagles (2-2). A game that was tied at 14-14 at halftime began turning the Wildcats’ way when Tristan Yeomans recovered a muffed punt at EMU’s 42 and led to Austin MacGinnis’ 39-yard field goal.

Josh Paschal’s blocked punt early in the fourth was downed at EMU’s 12, and Snell busted through on the next play for a 10-point lead that stood just a week after Kentucky yielded 14 unanswered fourth-quarter points in a 28-27 loss to No. 21 Florida.

Kentucky’s run defense returned to its stingy ways by allowing Eastern Michigan just 13 yards rushing on 27 carries. That’s the lowest allowed since Samford finished minus-2 on the ground in 2012. At the same time, the Wildcats managed just 53 yards on 37 rushing attempts.

Ian Eriksen’s 2-yard TD run got EMU within 24-20 and gave the Eagles one last chance, but Brogan Roback’s desperation pass was intercepted by Mike Edwards in the end zone in the final seconds.

