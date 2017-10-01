UAPB can’t fight back from first-half deficit

Alabama A&M (2-3, 2-0 SWAC) started with 17 consecutive points and scored a late touchdown to hold off the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2-3, 1-1) at Louis Crews Stadium in Huntsville, Ala.

Trailing 20-7 entering the fourth quarter, UAPB moved within a score when Christian Jordan scored on a 20-yard run, then Jamie Gillan added the extra point with 7:45 remaining. The Golden Lions defense couldn't stop Alabama A&M on the next possession, surrendering a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that drained the clock down to 2:11 remaining.

UAPB went three-and-out and punted on its final possession.

Alabama A&M earned its lead when defensive back Devonte King returned an interception for a 23-yard touchdown on UAPB's first drive of the game. Kicker Nick Carden was 2 of 4 on field-goal attempts, connecting on distances of 18 and 22 yards.

The Golden Lions cut the deficit to 17-7 at the half on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Brandon Duncan to Jaelen Collins with 1:08 left.

Bulldogs quarterback Aqeel Glass was 26-of-43 passing for 291 yards, and running back Trevon Walters led the game with 83 rushing yards on 16 carries and 2 touchdowns.

Both teams were playing to earn their first 2-0 start in the SWAC in more than four seasons (Alabama A&M, 2012; UAPB, 2011).

