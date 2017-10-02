Home / Latest News /
Arkansas freshman guard out with medical condition
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 5:34 p.m.
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas freshman guard Khalil Garland has not been cleared to practice to begin the preseason because of an undisclosed health condition.
Coach Mike Anderson said Garland is receiving treatment for the condition and that the school's medical staff is "optimistic" the 6-foot-5 freshman will be cleared to return to the court at a later date.
Garland is one of four freshmen for the Razorbacks, who went 26-10 last season and reached the NCAA Tournament for the second time in three years. He averaged 12.9 points per game as a senior in high school at Little Rock Parkview.
Arkansas opens its season against Samford on Nov. 10.
