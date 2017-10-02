Subscribe Register Login
Monday, October 02, 2017, 8:53 p.m.

Arkansas freshman guard out with medical condition

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 5:34 p.m.

khalil-garland-of-little-rock-parkview-dunks-during-the-all-metro-classic-on-tuesday-march-14-2017-in-little-rock

PHOTO BY STEPHEN B. THORNTON

Khalil Garland of Little Rock Parkview dunks during the All-Metro Classic on Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in Little Rock.

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas freshman guard Khalil Garland has not been cleared to practice to begin the preseason because of an undisclosed health condition.

Coach Mike Anderson said Garland is receiving treatment for the condition and that the school's medical staff is "optimistic" the 6-foot-5 freshman will be cleared to return to the court at a later date.

Garland is one of four freshmen for the Razorbacks, who went 26-10 last season and reached the NCAA Tournament for the second time in three years. He averaged 12.9 points per game as a senior in high school at Little Rock Parkview.

Arkansas opens its season against Samford on Nov. 10.

Arkansas Online