BENGALS 31, BROWNS 7

CLEVELAND -- Lost for three weeks, Andy Dalton and the Bengals finally found their footing.

Dalton threw three of his four touchdown passes in the first half, and Cincinnati's offense found the perfect opponent to work out some early season struggles as the Bengals rolled over the overmatched Browns.

Dalton only missed on one throw in the first half, going 17 of 18 for 215 yards as the Bengals (1-3) built a 21-0 leadl. Cincinnati has won its past four games in Cleveland by a combined 121-20.

Entering as the NFL's No. 30 ranked quarterback, Dalton connected with A.J. Green, Tyler Croft and Giovani Bernard in the first half while dissecting the Browns (0-4).

Dalton finished 25 of 30 for 286 yards. His second TD to Croft in the third quarter made it 31-0.

Cleveland fell to 1-19 in two seasons under Coach Hue Jackson, who has been handed the league's youngest roster and is trying to break in rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer without many weapons. Kizer was 16 of 34 for 118 yards and 1 interception.

