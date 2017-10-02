BILLS 23, FALCONS 17
ATLANTA -- Stephen Hauschka kicked a tie-breaking, 56-yard field goal with less than five minutes remaining and the Buffalo Bills made a last-minute defensive stand to beat after the Falcons lost wide receiver Julio Jones to a hip injury.
Hauschka padded the lead with a 55-yarder with about three minutes remaining.
Buffalo's defense stopped the Falcons at the Bills 10 with less than a minute remaining when Matt Ryan couldn't complete a fourth-down pass to Taylor Gabriel, and Atlanta became the last NFC team to lose this season.
Tre'Davious White returned a fumble 2 yards for a third-quarter touchdown as the Buffalo defense delivered again despite giving up its first passing touchdown of the season.
It was one of three turnovers by Atlanta (3-1) on a day the Bills (3-1) set a team record for consecutive quarters without a turnover. Ryan threw two interceptions, giving him five in his past two games.
Sports on 10/02/2017
Print Headline: BILLS 23, FALCONS 17
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: BILLS 23, FALCONS 17
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.