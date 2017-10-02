Subscribe Register Login
Monday, October 02, 2017, 3:22 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

BILLS 23, FALCONS 17

This article was published today at 2:19 a.m.

buffalo-bills-strong-safety-micah-hyde-23-intercepts-a-pass-intended-for-atlanta-falcons-wide-receiver-taylor-gabriel-18-during-the-second-half-of-an-nfl-football-game-sunday-oct-1-2017-in-atlanta-ap-photojohn-bazemore

Buffalo Bills strong safety Micah Hyde (23) intercepts a pass intended for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Taylor Gabriel (18) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

BILLS 23, FALCONS 17

ATLANTA -- Stephen Hauschka kicked a tie-breaking, 56-yard field goal with less than five minutes remaining and the Buffalo Bills made a last-minute defensive stand to beat after the Falcons lost wide receiver Julio Jones to a hip injury.

Hauschka padded the lead with a 55-yarder with about three minutes remaining.

Buffalo's defense stopped the Falcons at the Bills 10 with less than a minute remaining when Matt Ryan couldn't complete a fourth-down pass to Taylor Gabriel, and Atlanta became the last NFC team to lose this season.

Tre'Davious White returned a fumble 2 yards for a third-quarter touchdown as the Buffalo defense delivered again despite giving up its first passing touchdown of the season.

It was one of three turnovers by Atlanta (3-1) on a day the Bills (3-1) set a team record for consecutive quarters without a turnover. Ryan threw two interceptions, giving him five in his past two games.

Sports on 10/02/2017

Print Headline: BILLS 23, FALCONS 17

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: BILLS 23, FALCONS 17

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online