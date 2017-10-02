BILLS 23, FALCONS 17

ATLANTA -- Stephen Hauschka kicked a tie-breaking, 56-yard field goal with less than five minutes remaining and the Buffalo Bills made a last-minute defensive stand to beat after the Falcons lost wide receiver Julio Jones to a hip injury.

Hauschka padded the lead with a 55-yarder with about three minutes remaining.

Buffalo's defense stopped the Falcons at the Bills 10 with less than a minute remaining when Matt Ryan couldn't complete a fourth-down pass to Taylor Gabriel, and Atlanta became the last NFC team to lose this season.

Tre'Davious White returned a fumble 2 yards for a third-quarter touchdown as the Buffalo defense delivered again despite giving up its first passing touchdown of the season.

It was one of three turnovers by Atlanta (3-1) on a day the Bills (3-1) set a team record for consecutive quarters without a turnover. Ryan threw two interceptions, giving him five in his past two games.

