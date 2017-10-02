BUCCANEERS 25, GIANTS 23

TAMPA, Fla. -- Jameis Winston threw for 332 and three touchdowns without an interception, and Nick Folk kicked a 34-yard field goal as time expired to give the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a victory over the winless New York Giants.

Folk redeemed himself after missing two field goals and an extra point earlier in the day, booting the winner after Winston answered Eli Manning's second TD pass with an impressive drive that began at his 25.

The Giants (0-4) lost on a last-second field goal for the second consecutive week. They took a 23-22 lead on Rhett Ellison's 2-yard TD reception with 3:16 remaining. Manning threw to Odell Beckham Jr. in the rear of the end zone for a two-point conversion that was disallowed because the receiver had stepped out of bounds before making the catch.

Winston threw TD passes of 6 yards to Mike Evans and 58 yards to O.J. Howard in building an early 13-0 lead. His 14-yard scoring pass to Cameron Brate put the Bucs up 22-17 midway through the fourth quarter.

