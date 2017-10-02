CARDINALS 18, 49ers 15 OT
GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Carson Palmer threw 19 yards to Larry Fitzgerald with 32 seconds left in overtime for the game's only touchdown as the Arizona Cardinals escaped with a victory over the winless San Francisco 49ers.
The scoring had been limited to nine field goals before Palmer directed a seven-play, 75-yard drive with 1:52 to play.
Fitzgerald, who had three catches for 13 yards before the winning grab, rose to catch the ball under tight coverage by Rashard Robinson.
Robbie Gould kicked his fifth field goal, a 23-yarder with 2:24 left in overtime, to put the 49ers ahead 15-12.
Phil Dawson kicked four field goals for the Cardinals (2-2), whose two victories both have come in overtime.
The 49ers (0-4), losing to the Cardinals for the fifth time in a row, won the coin toss to start the overtime. They used up 7:36 of the extra session, which was shortened from 15 to 10 minutes this season.
Sports on 10/02/2017
Print Headline: CARDINALS 18, 49ers 15 OT
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: CARDINALS 18, 49ers 15 OT
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.