CARDINALS 18, 49ers 15 OT

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Carson Palmer threw 19 yards to Larry Fitzgerald with 32 seconds left in overtime for the game's only touchdown as the Arizona Cardinals escaped with a victory over the winless San Francisco 49ers.

The scoring had been limited to nine field goals before Palmer directed a seven-play, 75-yard drive with 1:52 to play.

Fitzgerald, who had three catches for 13 yards before the winning grab, rose to catch the ball under tight coverage by Rashard Robinson.

Robbie Gould kicked his fifth field goal, a 23-yarder with 2:24 left in overtime, to put the 49ers ahead 15-12.

Phil Dawson kicked four field goals for the Cardinals (2-2), whose two victories both have come in overtime.

The 49ers (0-4), losing to the Cardinals for the fifth time in a row, won the coin toss to start the overtime. They used up 7:36 of the extra session, which was shortened from 15 to 10 minutes this season.

