CBS considering Arkansas' game at No. 1 Alabama

— The network and start time for Arkansas' Oct. 14 game at No. 1 Alabama will not be announced until after games are played this weekend.

According to the SEC, the game is one of three being considered by CBS for its national broadcast at 2:30 p.m. The network also is considering games between Texas A&M-Florida and Auburn-LSU.

The games not selected by CBS will begin at either 6 p.m. or 6:15 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2. TV designations typically are made 12 days prior to the game, but CBS can exercise a six-day option twice each year.

The Crimson Tide (5-0, 2-0 SEC) has been dominant this season, winning its three games against Power 5 opponents by a combined score of 149-10. Alabama is scheduled to play at Texas A&M this week.

Arkansas has lost 10 consecutive games to the Crimson Tide. The Razorbacks' last win in the series came in 2006.