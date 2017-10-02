EAGLES 26, CHARGERS 24

CARSON, Calif. -- Carson Wentz passed for 242 yards, LeGarrette Blount rushed for 136 and the Philadelphia Eagles won 26-24 over the winless Los Angeles Chargers.

Rookie Jake Elliott kicked four field goals for the Eagles (3-1), who had thousands of roaring fans in the Chargers' temporary stadium while they hung on to win on the road for the second time in 10 tries.

Playing without several injured defensive regulars, the Eagles matched last year's 3-1 start even though they blew most of an early 13-point lead. Rookie Austin Ekeler rushed for a score and Hunter Henry (Pulaski Academy, Arkansas Razorbacks) made a one-handed TD catch during the Chargers' fourth-quarter surge.

But Blount rushed for 88 yards in the fourth quarter alone, and Philadelphia ran out the clock after Henry's TD catch with 6:44 to play.

Philip Rivers passed for 347 yards and two TDs for the Chargers (0-4), who have lost nine consecutive games dating to last season in San Diego.

