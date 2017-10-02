• List of players injured during Sunday's games and who did not return to the game:
PLAYER;TEAM;INJURY
David Amerson;Raiders;Concussion
Colt Anderson;Bills;Arm
Alex Anzalone;Sants;Shoulder
Cliff Avril;Seahawks;Neck
Deyshawn Bond;Colts;Leg
Derek Carr;Raiders;Back
Adrian Colbert;Raiders;Hamstring
Kurt Coleman;Panthers;Knee
Dalvin Cook;Vikings;Knee
Jack Crawford,Falcons;Bicep
Tyler Ervin;Texans;Knee
E.J. Gaines;Bills;Groin
Marquise Goodwin;Raiders;Concussion
Damon Harrison;Giants;Knee
Ramon Humber;Bills;Thumb
Julio Jones;Falcons;Hip flexor
Matt Judon;Ravens;Ankle
Jeremy Lane;Seahawks;Hip
Darron Lee;Jets;Ankle
Marcus Mariota;Titans;Hamstring
Jordan Matthews;Bills;Thumb
Paul Perkins;Giants;Ribs
Elandon Roberts;Patriots;Ankle
Weston Richburg;Giants;Concussion
Darryl Roberts;Jets;Hamstring
Eric Rowe;Patriots;Groin
Mohamed Sanu;Falcons;Hamstring
Matt Slauson;Chargers;Triceps
Zach Strief;Dolphins;Undisclosed
Keith Tandy;Bucs;Hip
Olivier Vernon;Giants;Ankle
Paul Worrrilow;Lions;Knee
Sports on 10/02/2017
Print Headline: Injury report
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Injury report
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.