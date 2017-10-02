Injury report

• List of players injured during Sunday's games and who did not return to the game:

PLAYER;TEAM;INJURY

David Amerson;Raiders;Concussion

Colt Anderson;Bills;Arm

Alex Anzalone;Sants;Shoulder

Cliff Avril;Seahawks;Neck

Deyshawn Bond;Colts;Leg

Derek Carr;Raiders;Back

Adrian Colbert;Raiders;Hamstring

Kurt Coleman;Panthers;Knee

Dalvin Cook;Vikings;Knee

Jack Crawford,Falcons;Bicep

Tyler Ervin;Texans;Knee

E.J. Gaines;Bills;Groin

Marquise Goodwin;Raiders;Concussion

Damon Harrison;Giants;Knee

Ramon Humber;Bills;Thumb

Julio Jones;Falcons;Hip flexor

Matt Judon;Ravens;Ankle

Jeremy Lane;Seahawks;Hip

Darron Lee;Jets;Ankle

Marcus Mariota;Titans;Hamstring

Jordan Matthews;Bills;Thumb

Paul Perkins;Giants;Ribs

Elandon Roberts;Patriots;Ankle

Weston Richburg;Giants;Concussion

Darryl Roberts;Jets;Hamstring

Eric Rowe;Patriots;Groin

Mohamed Sanu;Falcons;Hamstring

Matt Slauson;Chargers;Triceps

Zach Strief;Dolphins;Undisclosed

Keith Tandy;Bucs;Hip

Olivier Vernon;Giants;Ankle

Paul Worrrilow;Lions;Knee

Sports on 10/02/2017