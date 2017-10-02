Subscribe Register Login
Monday, October 02, 2017, 3:21 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Injury report

This article was published today at 2:21 a.m.

Minnesota Vikings’ Dalvin Cook suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during the second half of Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions in Minneapolis.

PHOTO BY AP/BRUCE KLUCKHOHN

Minnesota Vikings’ Dalvin Cook suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during the second half of Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions in Minneapolis.

• List of players injured during Sunday's games and who did not return to the game:

PLAYER;TEAM;INJURY

David Amerson;Raiders;Concussion

Colt Anderson;Bills;Arm

Alex Anzalone;Sants;Shoulder

Cliff Avril;Seahawks;Neck

Deyshawn Bond;Colts;Leg

Derek Carr;Raiders;Back

Adrian Colbert;Raiders;Hamstring

Kurt Coleman;Panthers;Knee

Dalvin Cook;Vikings;Knee

Jack Crawford,Falcons;Bicep

Tyler Ervin;Texans;Knee

E.J. Gaines;Bills;Groin

Marquise Goodwin;Raiders;Concussion

Damon Harrison;Giants;Knee

Ramon Humber;Bills;Thumb

Julio Jones;Falcons;Hip flexor

Matt Judon;Ravens;Ankle

Jeremy Lane;Seahawks;Hip

Darron Lee;Jets;Ankle

Marcus Mariota;Titans;Hamstring

Jordan Matthews;Bills;Thumb

Paul Perkins;Giants;Ribs

Elandon Roberts;Patriots;Ankle

Weston Richburg;Giants;Concussion

Darryl Roberts;Jets;Hamstring

Eric Rowe;Patriots;Groin

Mohamed Sanu;Falcons;Hamstring

Matt Slauson;Chargers;Triceps

Zach Strief;Dolphins;Undisclosed

Keith Tandy;Bucs;Hip

Olivier Vernon;Giants;Ankle

Paul Worrrilow;Lions;Knee

Sports on 10/02/2017

Print Headline: Injury report

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Injury report

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online