Subscribe Register Login
Monday, October 02, 2017, 3:22 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

JETS 23, JAGUARS 20 OT

This article was published today at 2:16 a.m.

new-york-jets-kicker-chandler-catanzaro-left-reacts-after-hitting-the-game-winning-field-goal-during-the-overtime-period-of-an-nfl-football-game-against-the-jacksonville-jaguars-sunday-oct-1-2017-in-east-rutherford-nj-the-jets-defeated-the-jaguars-23-20-ap-photobill-kostroun

New York Jets kicker Chandler Catanzaro, left, reacts after hitting the game winning field goal during the overtime period of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Jets defeated the Jaguars 23-20. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

JETS 23, JAGUARS 20 OT

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Chandler Catanzaro kicked a 41-yard field goal with 28 seconds left in overtime, lifting the New York Jets over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Bilal Powell rushed for a career-high 163 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown, and rookie Elijah McGuire had a 69-yard score and finished with 93 yards rushing as the Jets (2-2) ran all over the Jaguars (2-2).

But New York blew a 10-point, fourth-quarter lead because of some big mistakes.

It appeared the Jets were heading for a win-sealing drive after a 41-yard pass from Josh McCown to Robby Anderson got the Jets to the Jaguars 14. But McCown tossed a backward pass to Powell and the ball bounced off the running back's shoulder pad -- ruled a fumble -- and Myles Jack recovered and went 81 yards for a touchdown to cut the Jaguars' deficit to one score, 20-17, with 10:20 left in the fourth quarter.

With 3:19 left in regulation and New York still leading by three, A.J. Bouye picked off McCown after Powell slipped right in front of the cornerback. Jason Myers tied the game with a 22-yard field goal with 46 seconds remainng.

Sports on 10/02/2017

Print Headline: JETS 23, JAGUARS 20 OT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: JETS 23, JAGUARS 20 OT

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online