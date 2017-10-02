JETS 23, JAGUARS 20 OT
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Chandler Catanzaro kicked a 41-yard field goal with 28 seconds left in overtime, lifting the New York Jets over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Bilal Powell rushed for a career-high 163 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown, and rookie Elijah McGuire had a 69-yard score and finished with 93 yards rushing as the Jets (2-2) ran all over the Jaguars (2-2).
But New York blew a 10-point, fourth-quarter lead because of some big mistakes.
It appeared the Jets were heading for a win-sealing drive after a 41-yard pass from Josh McCown to Robby Anderson got the Jets to the Jaguars 14. But McCown tossed a backward pass to Powell and the ball bounced off the running back's shoulder pad -- ruled a fumble -- and Myles Jack recovered and went 81 yards for a touchdown to cut the Jaguars' deficit to one score, 20-17, with 10:20 left in the fourth quarter.
With 3:19 left in regulation and New York still leading by three, A.J. Bouye picked off McCown after Powell slipped right in front of the cornerback. Jason Myers tied the game with a 22-yard field goal with 46 seconds remainng.
