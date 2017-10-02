LIONS 14, VIKINGS 7

MINNEAPOLIS -- Anthony Zettel led Detroit's defense with 2 sacks, 4 hurries and 1 fumble recovery, as the Lions forced three turnovers while holding Minnesota scoreless in the second half.

The Lions turned two fumbles lost by the Vikings in the third quarter into 11 points, taking the lead on Ameer Abdullah's 1-yard touchdown run five plays after rookie Dalvin Cook fumbled at the Minnesota 29.

The Vikings (2-2) lost more than just possession when Cook limped off with an injury to his left knee and did not return.

Tahir Whitehead recovered that fumble for the Lions, plus one by Adam Thielen with 1:43 left at the Detroit 45 that ended the last-chance drive for the Vikings.

Detroit (3-1) leads the NFL in turnover margin at plus-9.

Abdullah came close to ending a four-year stretch by the Lions without a 100-yard rusher, finishing with 94 yards on 20 carries before leaving the game with an undisclosed injury.

Matthew Stafford was sacked six times for 55 yards, but he hung on to the ball each time and completed 19 of 31 passes for 209 yards.

Sports on 10/02/2017