SECOND THOUGHTS: Louisville's dirt cleans up Bobby Petrino a bit

For once, Louisville football Coach Bobby Petrino is not the most nefarious person in his university's athletic department.

And it seems he'd like to keep it that way.

The former University of Arkansas, Fayetteville coach -- who was shown the door after a motorcycle ride way too far on the wild side -- said he would like it if Louisville did not fire Athletic Director Tom Jurich, who is currently embroiled in a college basketball scandal and is on paid administrative leave.

"I can't say enough about what he's meant to me and my family," Petrino said of Jurich after his team's 55-10 victory over Murray State on Saturday. "Besides being my boss, he's a real close friend, so we're hoping he'll be back."

Petrino was busted at Arkansas for adultery and lying to his bosses after the motorcycle accident. He showed up to a news conference in a neck brace before everyone found out his mistress was on the back of his chopper.

He is to college football at Louisville what Rick Pitino is to college basketball at Louisville, and none of that is meant as a compliment.

Pitino was put on unpaid administrative leave -- otherwise known as fired -- last week after the Cardinals were accused in an FBI investigation of paying money to land big-time recruits. This was just a couple of years after it was revealed an assistant coach was basically running a gentlemen's club for players and recruits on campus.

Of course, Pitino declared shock either occurred under his watch.

It is why, really, the idea of keeping Jurich around seems ridiculous. He is the man who put in charge two coaches forever in the middle of scandalous situations. If UL wants to get out of such a debacle, keeping that guy seems counterproductive.

"I haven't thought anything about that at all," Petrino said when asked about his future. "What I'm focused on is our football team. I love our football team. I love the university. I love the city of Louisville. We've made plans to spend the rest of our career here."

Who believes him?

It's worth noting Jurich negotiated a hefty buyout in Petrino's contract if another school came calling for the notorious job-hopper. That buyout is $8.5 million, but it is cut in half the moment Jurich is no longer the AD.

So watch out college football. Petrino could be coming to a school near you soon.

If glove fits ...

The season wasn't officially over, but the last-place Detroit Tigers treated it that way Saturday.

Andrew Romine played all nine positions in the Tigers' 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins, becoming the fifth major leaguer to play every position in a single game.

"Moving around and stuff, it got hectic, but it was fun," Romine said.

Romine, a 31-year-old utilityman, pitched to Miguel Sano in the eighth, and the All-Star slugger bounced to third on a 3-1 pitch. He topped out at 87 mph on the stadium's radar gun.

Romine then switched to first base, his ninth position of the night. The former Angels draft pick joined Bert Campaneris, Cesar Tovar, Scott Sheldon and Shane Halter on the list.

"I'm not sure I wanted him to face Sano in a one-run game," Ausmus said, "but he got him out, so I give him credit."

Ausmus and Romine had discussed the idea for two years but hadn't felt like the time was right to carry it out until Saturday night at Target Field with no postseason implications at stake.

Romine also played catcher for the first time in the majors for four at-bats in the seventh inning. The Twins scored one run off Blaine Hardy to pull within one, and Romine committed a passed ball that caused Ausmus to insert James McCann (Arkansas Razorbacks) at catcher and move Romine to second base.

Sports on 10/02/2017