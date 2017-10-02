New AP poll lists top 10 high school football teams in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK — The top 10 overall high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of Associated Press-member sports writers and broadcasters. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, last year's final records, total points and last week's rankings.

OVERALL

Spr. Har-Ber (4) 5-0 75 1 Bryant 5-0 62 2 North Little Rock (2) 5-0 59 3 Greenwood 5-0 57 4 Pulaski Academy (2) 5-0 51 5 Bentonville West 5-0 46 6 Cabot 4-1 32 10 Pine Bluff 4-1 17 3 West Memphis 5-0 12 4 El Dorado 4-1 10 8

Others receiving votes: Benton 5, Bentonville 4, Conway 3, Springdale 3, Wynne 2, LR Christian 1, LR McClellan 1.

Class 6A

Greenwood (8) 5-0 40 1 Pine Bluff 4-1 25 3 West Memphis 5-0 22 T4 El Dorado 4-1 15 2 Benton 4-1 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Jonesboro 3, Searcy 1, Texarkana 1.

Class 5A

Pulaski Academy (8) 5-0 40 1 Wynne 5-0 28 2 LR Christian 5-0 24 3 Nettleton 5-0 12 5 Harrison 4-1 10 NR

Others receiving votes: LR McClellan 5, Alma 1.

Class 4A

Pulaski Robinson (3) 5-0 32 3 Prairie Grove (2) 5-0 26 4 Pea Ridge (2) 5-0 23 2 Warren 4-1 15 5 Arkadelphia 4-1 13 1

Others receiving votes: Ashdown (1) 10, Southside Batesville 1.

Class 3A

Prescott (7) 5-0 39 1 Junction City 5-0 31 2 Charleston (1) 5-0 19 3 Mayflower 5-0 14 T4 Clinton 5-0 8 T4

Others receiving votes: Rivercrest 5, Glen Rose 2, Osceola 1, Melbourne 1.

Class 2A

Mount Ida (6) 5-0 34 1 Rison (1) 5-0 29 2 Foreman 4-0 13 NR Earle 4-1 10 NR Danville 5-1 9 5

Others receiving votes: Hector 7, Conway Christian 3.