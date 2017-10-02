Subscribe Register Login
Monday, October 02, 2017, 5:24 p.m.

New AP poll lists top 10 high school football teams in Arkansas

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 4:03 p.m.

nwa-democrat-gazetteandy-shupe-har-ber-quarterback-grant-allen-left-slips-past-springdale-defensive-end-jayce-carry-87-thursday-sept-28-2017-during-the-first-half-at-jarrell-williams-bulldog-stadium-visit-nwadgcomphotos-to-see-more-photographs-from-the-game

PHOTO BY ANDY SHUPE

NWA Democrat-Gazette/ANDY SHUPE Har-Ber quarterback Grant Allen (left) slips past Springdale defensive end Jayce Carry (87) Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017, during the first half at Jarrell Williams Bulldog Stadium. Visit nwadg.com/photos to see more photographs from the game.

LITTLE ROCK — The top 10 overall high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of Associated Press-member sports writers and broadcasters. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, last year's final records, total points and last week's rankings.

OVERALL

  1. Spr. Har-Ber (4) 5-0 75 1
  2. Bryant 5-0 62 2
  3. North Little Rock (2) 5-0 59 3
  4. Greenwood 5-0 57 4
  5. Pulaski Academy (2) 5-0 51 5
  6. Bentonville West 5-0 46 6
  7. Cabot 4-1 32 10
  8. Pine Bluff 4-1 17 3
  9. West Memphis 5-0 12 4
  10. El Dorado 4-1 10 8

Others receiving votes: Benton 5, Bentonville 4, Conway 3, Springdale 3, Wynne 2, LR Christian 1, LR McClellan 1.

Class 6A

  1. Greenwood (8) 5-0 40 1
  2. Pine Bluff 4-1 25 3
  3. West Memphis 5-0 22 T4
  4. El Dorado 4-1 15 2
  5. Benton 4-1 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Jonesboro 3, Searcy 1, Texarkana 1.

Class 5A

  1. Pulaski Academy (8) 5-0 40 1
  2. Wynne 5-0 28 2
  3. LR Christian 5-0 24 3
  4. Nettleton 5-0 12 5
  5. Harrison 4-1 10 NR

Others receiving votes: LR McClellan 5, Alma 1.

Class 4A

  1. Pulaski Robinson (3) 5-0 32 3
  2. Prairie Grove (2) 5-0 26 4
  3. Pea Ridge (2) 5-0 23 2
  4. Warren 4-1 15 5
  5. Arkadelphia 4-1 13 1

Others receiving votes: Ashdown (1) 10, Southside Batesville 1.

Class 3A

  1. Prescott (7) 5-0 39 1
  2. Junction City 5-0 31 2
  3. Charleston (1) 5-0 19 3
  4. Mayflower 5-0 14 T4
  5. Clinton 5-0 8 T4

Others receiving votes: Rivercrest 5, Glen Rose 2, Osceola 1, Melbourne 1.

Class 2A

  1. Mount Ida (6) 5-0 34 1
  2. Rison (1) 5-0 29 2
  3. Foreman 4-0 13 NR
  4. Earle 4-1 10 NR
  5. Danville 5-1 9 5

Others receiving votes: Hector 7, Conway Christian 3.

