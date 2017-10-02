Redskins at Chiefs

7:30 p.m., ESPN LINE — Chiefs by 7

SERIES Chiefs lead 8-1; Chiefs beat Redskins 45-10, Dec. 8, 2013

REDSKINS TO WATCH RB Chris Thompson is tops among RBs in scrimmage yards per touch this season at 13.0. … LB Zach Brown is second in the NFL with 32 tackles. … Ryan Kerrigan will start his 100th consecutive regular-season game, which is the longest streak among LBs. He has at least half a sack in every game this season.

CHIEFS TO WATCH RB Kareem Hunt is second among RBs in scrimmage yards per touch this season at 9.6. He leads the league with 401 rushing yards. … QB Alex Smith has thrown 7 TD passes without an interception. He leads NFL with 132.7 rating. … LB Justin Houston has 4 sacks.

FANTASY TIP Stay away from Redskins WR Jamison Crowder. He only has 13 catches for 113 yards and no touchdowns, and he’s not likely to bust out while nursing a sore hamstring.

ON OFFENSE

REDSKINS VS. CHIEFS (RK)

(6) 136.3 RUSH 162.0 (1)

(12) 237.3 PASS 235.3 (14)

(8) 373.6 YARDS 397.3 (3)

(13) 23.7 POINTS 31.0 (3)

ON DEFENSE

REDSKINS VS. CHIEFS (RK)

(2) 62.3 RUSH 111.7 (18)

(12) 209.7 PASS 257.3 (24)

(5) 272.0 YARDS 369.0 (28)

(9) 20.0 POINTS 19.0 (7)