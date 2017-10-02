SEAHAWKS 46, COLTS 18
SEATTLE -- J.D. McKissic (Arkansas State) took the second carry of his career 30 yards for a touchdown, and Bobby Wagner scooped up Marcus Smith's forced fumble and rumbled 21 yards for a score in a 13-second span late in the third quarter as the Seahawks routed the Indianapolis Colts.
Justin Coleman added a 28-yard interception return for a TD in the first half, and Seattle overcame a sleepy first 30 minutes from its offense to finally put away the Colts.
Russell Wilson threw 2 touchdown passes and 2 interceptions, but his most important play was a 23-yard run in the third quarter to give Seattle an 18-15 lead. Adam Vinatieri pulled the Colts even at 18-18 as the Colts capitalized on Wilson's second interception. Graham dropped a catchable pass and it was intercepted by Malik Hooker, his third consecutive game with an interception.
But Seattle answered with a 75-yard drive that was capped by McKissic's touchdown sprint. Wilson added TD passes of 6 yards to Luke Willson and 27 yards to McKissic in the fourth quarter as the Seahawks outscored Indianapolis 36-3 in the second half.
Sports on 10/02/2017
Print Headline: SEAHAWKS 46, COLTS 18
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: SEAHAWKS 46, COLTS 18
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.