SEAHAWKS 46, COLTS 18

SEATTLE -- J.D. McKissic (Arkansas State) took the second carry of his career 30 yards for a touchdown, and Bobby Wagner scooped up Marcus Smith's forced fumble and rumbled 21 yards for a score in a 13-second span late in the third quarter as the Seahawks routed the Indianapolis Colts.

Justin Coleman added a 28-yard interception return for a TD in the first half, and Seattle overcame a sleepy first 30 minutes from its offense to finally put away the Colts.

Russell Wilson threw 2 touchdown passes and 2 interceptions, but his most important play was a 23-yard run in the third quarter to give Seattle an 18-15 lead. Adam Vinatieri pulled the Colts even at 18-18 as the Colts capitalized on Wilson's second interception. Graham dropped a catchable pass and it was intercepted by Malik Hooker, his third consecutive game with an interception.

But Seattle answered with a 75-yard drive that was capped by McKissic's touchdown sprint. Wilson added TD passes of 6 yards to Luke Willson and 27 yards to McKissic in the fourth quarter as the Seahawks outscored Indianapolis 36-3 in the second half.

