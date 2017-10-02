STEELERS 26, RAVENS 9

BALTIMORE -- Le'Veon Bell rushed for 144 yards and two touchdowns, and the Steelers beat the Ravens in a duel for first place in the AFC North.

Though held to a touchdown over the final 30 minutes, Pittsburgh (3-1) mounted enough of an attack before halftime to earn its first victory in Baltimore since 2012.

Ben Roethlisberger went 18 for 30 for 216 yards and a touchdown. Bell carried the ball 35 times to help the Steelers amass 381 yards in offense.

The Ravens (2-2) looked every bit like the 32nd-ranked offense in the NFL. Baltimore trailed 19-0 at halftime, generated only 154 yards through three quarters and stumbled through a second consecutive game with only one touchdown.

Joe Flacco completed 31 of 49 passes for 235 yards, was sacked 4 times and intercepted 2 times.

Alex Collins (Arkansas Razorbacks) ran nine times for 82 yards but also lost a fumble in the first half.

