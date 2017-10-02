TEXANS 57, TITANS 14

HOUSTON -- Rookie Deshaun Watson shined, throwing for four touchdowns and running for another as the Houston Texans scored the most points in franchise history while walloping division rival Tennessee.

Watson became the first rookie to throw four touchdowns and run for another one since Fran Tarkenton in 1961. He also tied an NFL record for most TDs by a rookie quarterback.

The Texans (2-2) outdid their previous highest point total of 45 set in a victory over the Titans (2-2) in 2014, and they are the first NFL team to score 50 points since the Jaguars scored 51 in December 2015.

Watson led Houston's offense to touchdowns on three consecutive possessions for a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter. It was the first time since Oct. 19, 2008, that Houston scored a touchdown on each of its first three possessions.

The first score came on a 2-yard run by Lamar Miller. Watson then found DeAndre Hopkins on an 8-yard pass before connecting with Will Fuller on a 16-yarder.

Titans quarterbacks Marcus Mariota did not play in the second half because of an injured hamstring.

Sports on 10/02/2017