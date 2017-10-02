QUARTERBACKS
PLAYER TEAM STATISTICS
Drew Brees Saints 29-41-0-268 passing, 2 TDs
Andy Dalton Bengals 25-30-0-286 passing, 4 TDs
Cam Newton Panthers 22-29-1-316 passing, 3 TDs
Deshaun Watson Texans 25-34-1-283 passing, 4 TDs
Russell Wilson Seahawks 21-26-2-295 passing, 2 TDs
Jameis Winston Buccaneers 22-38-0-332 passing, 3 TDs
RUNNING BACKS
PLAYER TEAM STATISTICS
Le’Veon Bell Steelers 35-144 rushing, 2 TDs
LeGarrette Blount Eagles 16-136 rushing
Todd Gurley Rams 23-121 rushing
Elijah McGuire Jets 10-93 rushing, 1 TD
Bilal Powell Jets 21-168 rushing, 1 TD
TIGHT ENDS/WRS
PLAYER TEAM STATISTICS
Keenan Allen Chargers 5-138 receiving
Kelvin Benjamin Panthers 4-104 receiving
Jaron Brown Cardinals 8-105 receiving
Charles Clay Bills 5-112 receiving
DeAndre Hopkins Texans 10-107 receiving, 1 TD
Tyrell Williams Chargers 5-115 receiving, 1 TD
NOTABLE PERFORMANCES
PLAYER TEAM ACCOMPLISHMENTS
Robbie Gould 49ers 5 of 5 on field goals
Myles Jack Jaguars 81-yard fumble return for TD
Anthony Zettel Lions 2 sacks, 4 QB hits, fumble recovery
Greg Zuerlein Rams 7 field goals, 2 extra points
Print Headline: TOP PERFORMERS
