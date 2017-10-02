Subscribe Register Login

At least 50 killed as gunman opens fire in Las Vegas concert

Monday, October 02, 2017, 8:47 a.m.

TOP PERFORMERS

This article was published today at 2:21 a.m.

QUARTERBACKS

PLAYER TEAM STATISTICS

Drew Brees Saints 29-41-0-268 passing, 2 TDs

Andy Dalton Bengals 25-30-0-286 passing, 4 TDs

Cam Newton Panthers 22-29-1-316 passing, 3 TDs

Deshaun Watson Texans 25-34-1-283 passing, 4 TDs

Russell Wilson Seahawks 21-26-2-295 passing, 2 TDs

Jameis Winston Buccaneers 22-38-0-332 passing, 3 TDs

RUNNING BACKS

PLAYER TEAM STATISTICS

Le’Veon Bell Steelers 35-144 rushing, 2 TDs

LeGarrette Blount Eagles 16-136 rushing

Todd Gurley Rams 23-121 rushing

Elijah McGuire Jets 10-93 rushing, 1 TD

Bilal Powell Jets 21-168 rushing, 1 TD

TIGHT ENDS/WRS

PLAYER TEAM STATISTICS

Keenan Allen Chargers 5-138 receiving

Kelvin Benjamin Panthers 4-104 receiving

Jaron Brown Cardinals 8-105 receiving

Charles Clay Bills 5-112 receiving

DeAndre Hopkins Texans 10-107 receiving, 1 TD

Tyrell Williams Chargers 5-115 receiving, 1 TD

NOTABLE PERFORMANCES

PLAYER TEAM ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Robbie Gould 49ers 5 of 5 on field goals

Myles Jack Jaguars 81-yard fumble return for TD

Anthony Zettel Lions 2 sacks, 4 QB hits, fumble recovery

Greg Zuerlein Rams 7 field goals, 2 extra points

Print Headline: TOP PERFORMERS

