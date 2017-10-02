VIDEO: Bret Bielema Monday press conference

Little Rock
This article was published today at 12:42 p.m.
PHOTO BY JASON IVESTER
NWA Democrat-Gazette/JASON IVESTER
Head coach Bret Bielema speaks with members of the media on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2016, inside the Fred W. Smith Center in Fayetteville on the results from National Signing Day.
FAYETTEVILLE — Watch as Bret Bielema recaps the 42-24 win over New Mexico State and previews the game at South Carolina.
