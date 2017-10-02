Subscribe Register Login
Monday, October 02, 2017

VIDEO: Bret Bielema Monday press conference

This article was published today at 12:42 p.m.

PHOTO BY JASON IVESTER

PHOTO BY JASON IVESTER

NWA Democrat-Gazette/JASON IVESTER Head coach Bret Bielema speaks with members of the media on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2016, inside the Fred W. Smith Center in Fayetteville on the results from National Signing Day.


FAYETTEVILLE — Watch as Bret Bielema recaps the 42-24 win over New Mexico State and previews the game at South Carolina.

